Tips for making your poinsettia shine through the season and beyond

(taken from www.plantsupport.net) What are the natural colors of poinsettias? Poinsettia bracts range in color from the traditional pure white, pink or red, to purple, yellow, orange and salmon. What gives the poinsettia leaves their color? It is actually the plant's leaves that provide its color through a process called photoperiodism. This process, in response to certain amounts of light or lack thereof, turns the leaves from green to red (or pink, white, and other shade variations). How do you get a poinsettia to turn red again? Help your poinsettia to turn red by placing it in total darkness for 14 hours each day, starting eight weeks before you want to display it. What do I do with my poinsettia after Christmas? Toss the poinsettia when you grow tired of it or it becomes unattractive. It is possible to get the poinsettia to bloom again next season. Cut the stems back to within 4 to 6 inches of the soil in March and then repot. Why are the leaves falling off my poinsettia? Poinsettias will classically drop their leaves if they are exposed to sudden changes in temperature, drafts or overly cool or dry rooms. They also will lose leaves and wilt in response to an extreme need for water. How often should I water my poinsettia? Water the poinsettia when the pot becomes lightweight or when the soil becomes dry to the touch, about once a week. Do poinsettias like coffee grounds? Poinsettias seem to like a little leftover, cooled coffee - just a cup or so over the course of a week. Coffee grounds are highly acidic, so they should be reserved for acid-loving plants like azaleas and blueberries. How long does a potted poinsettia last? If well cared for, they can stay in bloom up to six months. Now that’s how you keep Christmas going all year long. Can humans eat poinsettias? As many have pointed out, it is a myth that poinsettia plants are deadly poisonous if a child or pet eats the leaves. According to www.petmd.com, poinsettias aren't life threatening, but they may give your dog or kitty a stomachache or diarrhea.

GARDENING ・ 13 DAYS AGO