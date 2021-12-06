ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
845 ASCs built since 2017: state-by-state breakdown

By Marcus Robertson -
 2 days ago

Becker's ASC Review has covered the introduction of 845...

Taylor Daily Press

New unemployment demands in the United States have been very low since 1969

New unemployment demands in the United States fell to a 52-year low last week. According to the Wall Street Journal, they are below average pre-epidemic levels and are a “milestone in the recovery of the labor market.”. Number of new requests The number for the week ending November 20 was...
ECONOMY
Average physician pay hits $362K & 3 more insights from 2021 study

The average physician makes $362,040 a year, according to the "2021 Physician and Advanced Practice Salary Report" by LocumTenens.com. The report is based on a May survey that received 2,300 responses from physicians and advanced practitioners in all 50 states. Four key insights:. 1. The average physician salary in 2020...
Oklahoma cardio ASC group joins Assured Healthcare Partners to fuel growth

Oklahoma City-based Cardiovascular Health Clinic is partnering with New York City-based healthcare investment firm Assured Healthcare Partners, the firm said in a Nov. 15 news release. The Oklahoma practice provides care through eleven locations across the state. With the partnership and a rebranding to the name Cardiovascular Health Partners, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Physician independent owners up 1% & more notes from 2020 study

Physician ownership jumped up one percent from 2019 to 2020, according to the "2021 Physician and Advanced Practice Salary Report" by LocumTenens.com. The report is based on a May survey that received 2,300 responses from physicians and advanced practitioners in all 50 states. 1. Of the surveyed physicians, 60 percent...
ECONOMY
Short-staffed ASCs Can Ease the Burden of Prior Authorization and Do More With Less

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) do an exceptional job of collecting patient deductibles, co-pays, and other patient responsibilities due prior to performing procedures. For most ASCs, however, these processes are highly manual and involve several touchpoints between staff, payers, and patients. As in all areas of the healthcare industry, staffing shortages have ASCs running especially lean. Recruitment of new front-office staff is challenging, due to higher paying opportunities and positions elsewhere that allow employees to work from home.
HEALTH SERVICES
Mississippi ASC wins advanced spine, orthopedic certification

The Surgery Center at Mississippi Sports Medicine, with locations in Flowood, Miss., and Madison, Ala., has received advanced orthopaedic and spine certification from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. The ASC is the only one in the two states to hold the accreditation, its regional partner, U.S. Orthopedic Partners,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
News Break
Politics
AL.com

‘Enough is enough’: Alabama attorney general joins 11 other states in suit over Biden healthcare worker vaccine mandate

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined 11 of his colleagues from other states in suing the Biden administration over requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the president “abandoned persuasion for brute force” in announcing his order. Unlike Biden’s mandate requiring private sector employees to be vaccinated, the...
ALABAMA STATE
Colorado Newsline

‘Roadmap’ points Colorado in direction of health care equity, improved data sharing

New state objectives are in place to expand the digital tools and technologies that support Colorado health care services.  The state’s Office of eHealth Innovation released this week a refreshed Colorado Health Information Technology Roadmap, a framework for leveraging technology to address gaps in the state’s health care systems. “We’ve taken a really critical look […] The post ‘Roadmap’ points Colorado in direction of health care equity, improved data sharing appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Federal judge blocks Biden's last remaining COVID vaccine mandate rule on contractors due to 'vast economic and political significance': Judges have already blocked mandate being imposed on businesses or healthcare workers

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded its authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated. The ruling was the latest setback for President Joe Biden, who announced a series of...
CONGRESS & COURTS

