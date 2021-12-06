845 ASCs built since 2017: state-by-state breakdown

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) do an exceptional job of collecting patient deductibles, co-pays, and other patient responsibilities due prior to performing procedures. For most ASCs, however, these processes are highly manual and involve several touchpoints between staff, payers, and patients. As in all areas of the healthcare industry, staffing shortages have ASCs running especially lean. Recruitment of new front-office staff is challenging, due to higher paying opportunities and positions elsewhere that allow employees to work from home.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO