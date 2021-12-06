'That's His Ambition' - Reece James' Father Admits His Desire to Captain Chelsea

Reece James' father Nigel has revealed that the defender has ambitions of becoming Chelsea captain one day.

The 21-year-old has been on fine form for the Blues this season and currently sits on top of the scorer chart for Tuchel's side.

Speaking to the Athletic, Nigel James opened up on his son's ambition at Chelsea.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When asked about James' 100th match for Chelsea against West Ham, his father replied: “100 games… you just sit there and think, ‘Wow’. To do that at 21… there are some people who play 300 in their career. But I’m not emotional. The part where I will be emotional is the day he becomes Chelsea captain. That’s his ambition and mine as well.

“Didier Drogba was a legend and so was John Terry. But Reece has been at Chelsea since he was six. There isn’t a player who has been there that young and gone on to wear the armband. The goal is to be the man that, when you hear Chelsea, you think Reece James.”

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Chelsea struggled without James against Watford as they came out 2-1 victors before falling to a 3-2 loss against West Ham in his 100th match in Blue.

James will be hoping for many more games as he looks to push forward and make a claim for the captaincy in the future.

This could come sooner than expected as current Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta is being linked with a move to Barcelona at the end of the season.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube