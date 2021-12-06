Rep. Toth Join s Legal Fight Against Biden's Vaccine Mandate - Partners with Texans for Responsible Government to File Amicus Brief
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Today, State Representative Steve Toth (R-The Woodlands) announced he had taken legal action against the Biden Administration. Rep. Toth joined Texans for Responsible Government (TRG) to file an amicus brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Court opposing Biden’s vaccine mandate. The brief...www.woodlandsonline.com
Comments / 0