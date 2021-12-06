Fleetwood without suspended Dan Batty for Bolton clash

Fleetwood midfielder Dan Batty is suspended for the visit of Bolton.

The 23-year-old was shown a straight red early in Saturday’s defeat at Accrington and Harrison Biggins looks set to replace him in the starting line-up, having come on in the reshuffle at the weekend.

Forward Shaydon Morris could return, but interim manager Stephen Crainey is unlikely to make many changes.

The 18-year-old Cian Hayes will be hoping to retain his place after making his full debut at the weekend as defender Harrison Holgate (Achilles) and striker Joe Garner (shoulder) remain sidelined.

Bolton midfielder MJ Williams has returned training after a dislocated shoulder.

He will not be ready for the trip to Fleetwood but could be in contention for the weekend.

Defender Harry Brockbank will return to training on Thursday after his Achilles problem, while Gethin Jones is back out on the grass after a fractured fibula.

Amadou Bakayoko (hamstring) remains out but is progressing well in his recovery, while Lloyd Isgrove (hamstring) and Josh Sheehan (ACL) are having surgery this week.

