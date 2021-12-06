Get a Full Year of MotorTrend+ for Only $3 a Month!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

The holidays are a time to treat yourself, and if you love automotive-themed entertainment there's nothing better than MotorTrend+. Until January 3, 2022, new subscribers can sign up for thousands of hours of ad-free streaming of the best car shows on the planet for only $3 a month with the MotorTrend+...

www.motortrend.com

MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Nissan Z Replacing GT-R In Super GT's GT500 Series

It was only a matter of time before the new, retro-futuristically re-designed 2022 Nissan Z would morph its way into a racecar. Just like that, the Z is set to make its appearance at the top tier of grand touring racing in its home country of Japan in the Super GT series. The new Z replaces Nissan's GT-R supercar in the series and marks the first time since 2007 that a Z model will represent the brand in the GT500 class.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorTrend Magazine

It's Four Wheeler's 60th Anniversary! The Years Have Flown By!

We're mega-stoked that the February '22 issue of Four Wheeler magazine will celebrate the book's 60th anniversary. But let's back up a bit. The Feb. '12 issue of Four Wheeler was perhaps one of our most significant: It marked 50 years of publication. Humans are lucky to live that long, let alone paper goods. To celebrate, we did a deep dive and revisited the magazine's entire history—the ebb and flow of new 4x4s, how you were building and modifying your vehicles, groundbreaking new products, events from around the world, trends that went mainstream (or crashed and burned), automotive milestones, and everything else related to the off-road world.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Tesla Faked Original Full Self-Driving Video, Former Employees Allege

Tesla faked the original 2016 video showing a Model S driving itself without any human intervention, according to former employees interviewed by the New York Times. The allegations were made in a broader story exposing internal divisions at Tesla over its approach to safety in developing and marketing its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving hardware and software.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pros and Cons Review: Truly an SUV With a Bed

MotorTrend's Truck of the Year competition isn't a comparison test—like all Of The Years, entrants are considered against our criteria—but when it came to the new 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, judges found it difficult to avoid comparisons with the new 2022 Ford Maverick, the other new compact pickup truck that dropped this year.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

What Do Electric Vehicles Mean for the Future of Hot Rodding?

Well, I'm honored to be tasked with penning this column after David Freiburger stepped down from doing it. In a weird coincidence, it turns out that Freiburger and I both touched on the same topic in our latest columns: electric vehicles. His column [READ HERE] delves into the question of whether EVs are really that great for the environment (spoiler alert: it's more complicated than you think). For my take on electric vehicles, I want to talk about how EVs will or won't change the face of hot rodding.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

What Is Toyota’s TRD Pro Off-Road Package?

Toyota has stepped up development of TRD products integrated into their truck line, adding capability for those who intend to take their rigs farther off the beaten path—currently, there are TRD Pro packages available on the Sequoia, 4Runner, Tundra, and Tacoma. The packages provide a mix of performance upgrades that improve ability to prowl the backcountry, enhanced with distinctive visual cues.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Genesis G80 Sport First Drive: Getting Warmer

Genesis clearly isn't wasting any time. Just one model year after the G80 failed to move the needle at our 2021 Car of the Year competition, the luxury brand has already reworked the V-6 half of its lineup. That pedal-to-the-metal ambition typifies the new 2022 Genesis G80 Sport, a 375-hp luxury sport sedan that should entertain buyers seeking alternatives to the Mercedes-Benz E450 and BMW 540i. It's not a perfect effort, though, and here's what the updated G80 3.5T model does right and where it's still not a match for the competition.
CARS
Robb Report

Rowan ‘Mr. Bean’ Atkinson’s One-of-a-Kind Aston Martin V8 Vantage Zagato Race Car Is up for Sale

Rowan Atkinson may have driven a beat-up Mini as Mr. Bean, but away from set his taste in cars was significantly more refined. One of the finest vehicles to pass through the British comic’s collection, a 1986 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Zagato, was just listed for a sale by Dylan Miles in the UK. And it’s not just its former owner that makes this racer special; it’s also one of a kind. Aston Martins don’t come much rarer than the V8 Vantage Zagato. Only 52 examples of the Italian-designed grand tourer were built between 1986 to 1990. Atkinson’s car, chassis no. 20013,...
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Nifty Thrifty: The Icon 4x4 1952 Chevrolet Thriftmaster 3100

When Chevrolet created the Advanced Design pickups—the fourth-generation trucks that would eventually lead to the modern Chevrolet Silverado—it was intended to be the most, well, advanced pickup of its time. That brief was accomplished in its era, but compared to today's standards, the Thriftmasters and Loadmasters are archaic to say the least. Thankfully, restomods like the Icon 4x4 Thriftmasters show us the potential for such trucks even today—they're "what if?" scenarios come to life. For example, what if the body stayed the same but everything else in this old school truck was fully modernized? While it has offered the Old School series Thriftmaster restomod service before, Icon's New School series takes a far more modern approach with a fully independent suspension, forged aluminum wheels, and modern amenities.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Toyota Raize Is An Adorable Little Crossover We Won’t Get

There's good news and bad news with Toyota's latest SUV. The good news first—Mexico is getting the Toyota Raize, a cute, little crossover that's smaller than any subcompact SUV sold in America but with more character than most. The sad news? It's not coming to the States. Toyota Mexico...
CARS
insideevs.com

Zeekr Delivered 2,012 Cars In Its First Full Month Of Production

Geely's new all-electric brand - Zeekr - has achieved an outstanding result of 2,012 Zeekr 001 deliveries in its first full month of production. Together with 199 units in October, already 2,211 were sold in more than 150 cities across China. According to the company, the average price of the...
CARS
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line First Test: Reasonably Fun—But Not Quick

Ever since our first drive of the Hyundai Elantra N-Line, we've been eager to get our hands on one for instrumented testing. The frisky 2022 Hyundai Elantra N-Line is now basically the automaker's answer to the new 2022 Honda Civic Si and Volkswagen's Jetta GLI, two cars we adore, and we wanted to see how it stacked up. Like its rivals, we already knew the Elantra N-Line is subjectively good fun to drive; we needed to see some objective numbers.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

How Much Is a Rolls-Royce? Here’s a Price Breakdown

Rolls-Royce is unquestioned as the global leader in ultra-luxury automobiles, drawing deep from its long history to produce meticulously designed and assembled vehicles aimed at the aristocracy, whether landed gentry or new Hollywood rich. Massive in proportion, gorgeous inside, and excellent from behind the wheel, Rolls-Royce vehicles have no true peer and are among the most comfortable cars and SUVs money can buy.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Ferrari Testa Rossa J First Drive: Honey, I Shrunk the Ferrari!

You'll probably need to spend the better part of $20 million if you want an original 1957 Scaglietti-bodied, "pontoon-fender" Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa. Or you could buy a brand-new, almost identical Ferrari Testa Rossa J for just $106,000 plus taxes and shipping. Sounds like the deal of the century. But there are just a couple of things you should know. The Testa Rossa J is fully electric powered. And it's three-quarters the size of the original.
CARS

