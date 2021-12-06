ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Game Awards

By Lowell Bell
Nintendo Life
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Nintendo franchises are top of the Keighley tree. Nintendo often marches to the beat of its own DK bongos, hoarding its own first-party announcements for sporadic Nintendo Direct presentations – bar one exception, that is: Geoff Keighley’s yearly awards bash, The Game Awards. Over the years we’ve seen some surprising...

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccftech.com

Deep Rock Galactic Joins PlayStation in January 2022

The PlayStation version of Deep Rock Galactic has been announced. Deep Rock Galactic’s been on PC and Xbox for a bit of time now, and for the past year, it’s been critically acclaimed, with over three million users across both platforms and attaining several awards. The game’s premise is rather...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The 20 best video game consoles and hardware of all time

The release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X got us thinking – what are the best video game consoles of all time? Then again, with the Golden Joystick Awards celebrating 50 years of gaming, maybe this framing isn't wide enough. So we took it to you, the GamesRadar+ readers and the Golden Joystick Award 2021 viewers to rank the greatest video game hardware – from the humble PC to the biggest launches from Microsoft, Nintendo, Sega, and Sony.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

The Game Awards 2021 demos leaked on Microsoft Store

The Game Awards 2021 is scheduled to premiere on December 9. The yearly event hands out awards across several categories in addition to premiering major announcements. Attendance is invite-only, with everyone else watching at home. Recent leaks on the Microsoft Store, however, suggest a bit more audience engagement this year.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Rock legend Sting will be performing at The Game Awards

One of the best parts of The Game Awards every year, in my opinion, is finding out which musical guest will be performing at the show. It can sometimes be jarring to see beloved bands like CHVRCHES or Green Day inserted in the middle of such a meme-worthy event, but it can still make for some pretty awesome performances, plus it helps break up the monotony of the award presentations after a few hours. As Geoff Keighley just announced on Twitter, this year’s special guest will be none other than 17-time Grammy Award-winning rock legend Sting.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoru Iwata
Person
Geoff Keighley
Person
Masahiro Sakurai
Person
Shigeru Miyamoto
Person
Koji Kondo
Nintendo Life

Tsareena Is The Next Character To Join Pokémon Unite

The Pokémon Company has announced that Tsareena will be the next Pokémon to join the roster in Pokémon Unite, the free-to-play MOBA available on both Nintendo Switch and smartphones. The new character, a Grass-type Pokémon that was first introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon on Nintendo 3DS, will arrive in-game...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Download: 2nd December (Europe)

Big Brain Academy! Disney Magical World! Clockwork Aquario. The latest Nintendo Download update for Europe has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Voting for The Game Awards Players' Voice Award Has Begun

The Game Awards is right around the corner, promising an evening of glitzy awards, awkward speeches, and (hopefully) exciting announcements. Before then, there's still some business to take care of, however. The Players' Voice award is one decided purely by public vote, and your window is now open. While you...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Will Appear During The Game Awards

A new look at Gollum is coming out this month. The Lord of the Rings is a massive franchise, and one of the iconic characters is making a return with his own video game. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum title follows Gollum in a story-driven action-adventure title. This is coming from the development team Daedalic Entertainment, the folks who brought out games like State of Mind and the Deponia series. From what we know so far, this title will help tell more of Gollum’s storyline, and if you’re familiar with the character, you know he’s not much of a fighter. Instead, Gollum has to use his cunning and stealth to get around in this world. I’m certainly interested in seeing just what this studio does for the character and a bit more insight into Gollum’s life.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game Awards#The Game Awards#Nintendo Of America#Nintendo Direct#House#The Microsoft Theater#The Super Mario Bros#Super Mario Maker#Wii U#Lon Lon Milk
Nintendo Life

Reggie Fils-Aimé To Lead "Blank Check Company” Focused On Gaming And Digital Media

Reggie Fils-Aimé recently hosted and chaired a livestream roundtable to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Xbox, which was interesting not only as an insight into the era of its original launch, but to see what some former gaming executives are doing now. Fils-Aimé, for his part, has remained active in the gaming industry (through various roles) since he left Nintendo, and is now confirmed to be leading a new project that will combine his executive business experience with his passion for gaming and its connected industries.
BUSINESS
Nintendo Life

Poll: What's The Worst Legend Of Zelda Game?

The Legend of Zelda has celebrated its 35th Anniversary this year, with Nintendo releasing The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD along with the rather handsome Game & Watch. Interestingly, those releases alone have included two titles that can certainly be described as 'divisive' — we're thinking Skyward Sword's arm-waving controls (though the HD release has button options), and Zelda II: The Adventure of Link being that one that hardly anyone's beaten. Heck, there are people that say Breath of the Wild is overrated, even if this writer and a fair few others would happily die on a hill arguing in favour of its brilliance.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Geoff Keighley: Activision Will Not Be A Part of The Game Awards 2021

Geoff Keighley, the creator, and host of The Game Awards confirmed that Activision Blizzard won’t have a part in The Game Awards further than its nominations. In a tweet thread, Keighley said this year Activision Blizzard won’t be a part of the Game Awards ceremony. After Activision was sued for sexual harassment and unequal pay, other members of the video game industry questioned Keighley’s decision. In an interview with Washington Post, Keighley said “We have to think very carefully about how to proceed here.”
BUSINESS
Nintendo Life

Combat-Free Fantasy Adventure 'Omno' Is Finally Coming To Switch

Omno is a game about a little onion-shaped adventurer travelling around an "ancient world of wonders" on an epic quest to discover... something. That something includes frogs, giants, crabs, and plenty of puzzle-platforming. And, rather impressively, it's a one-man project, with German developer Jonas Manke at the helm (and, er, all the other parts of the ship).
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Life

Holiday Gifts For Gamers - Nintendo Gaming Gift Ideas For Christmas

Stocking-fillers for the Nintendo gamer in your life. Blimey, the holidays are almost upon us! Perhaps you already managed to sort out a few Nintendo-related gaming gifts for our nearest and dearest this holiday season over Black Friday, but if you didn't spot any deals or if you need some advice about what to get the gamer in your life, we're here to help with this Nintendo-flavoured Holiday gamer gift guide.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Christmas Gift Ideas - Art Prints And Posters

Brighten up your wall with these charming Nintendo posters. What gifts are you getting for your loved ones this Christmas? With so many gamer gifts and trinkets to choose from, it's a tricky question, for sure. If you're looking for something classy that's not going to clutter the place, perhaps one of these lovely Nintendo art prints or posters would do the trick. You could even get one for yourself — it's been a rough couple of years, after all, and we'd hazard a guess that you deserve it!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Mario Golf: Super Rush Now Lets You Win Mario's Normal Clothes, Which Is Exciting

Mario Golf: Super Rush has improved a decent amount since launch courtesy of multiple free updates that have added new characters, courses and modes. An ongoing attraction for those that like to jump in for some quickfire play is the Ranked Match online mode, in which even if you're struggling to win you can still gradually level up and claim a new reward each month.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

It's that time of year when every games publication rolls out its best-of-the-year lists, and the calendar-topping Game Awards looms large. It's hardly a phenomenon unique to games; every broadsheet culture section is busy recapping and ranking books and TV shows right now (though awards are different - the film industry, for one, spins out its laborious and intensely political awards season well into the following year).
TV SHOWS
Nintendo Life

Stardew Valley's Latest 1.5.5 Update May Contain Hints At New Content

Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone recently said that he wasn't sure if there would be any more Stardew Valley updates, saying that he was working on the "next game" — which we now know to be Haunted Chocolatier. Here's what he said during a Twitch stream for the Stardew Valley championships:. "There’s...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

The Game Awards Speaks of How It Will Handle Activision Blizzard

Game Awards Says What It Will and Will Not Do Considering the Activision Blizzard Controversy. The Game Awards, set to come out live on December 9, 2021, is set to be a popular night, filled with highlights of the gaming industry, a celebration of fan favorites, and a lot of musical guests and great hosts. But while there are all of these good things during the awards night, there is something else that’s sitting on people’s minds. And that is how the Games Awards will speak of the situation with Activision Blizzard.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy