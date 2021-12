Leaders of New York's public college system are standing behind Chancellor James Malatras. "Dr. Jim Malatras has been an outstanding leader of SUNY through one of the most trying times in our history and has the support of the SUNY Board of Trustees," began a statement from the SUNY Board of Trustees Friday. "He's acknowledged he made a mistake, taken full responsibility for it, and apologized appropriately. He is fully focused on the critical work of keeping our facilities open and our students and faculty safe through the ongoing pandemic....We have challenging days ahead and believe Jim Malatras, as Chancellor of the State University of New York, remains the right leader to help us meet that challenge."

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO