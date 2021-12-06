Steelers Open as Underdogs vs. Vikings

It gets dark early this time of the year. We all know that. We just didn’t expect it with our football team. After the loss to the Detroit Lions, your Minnesota Vikings are looking to rebound against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The question is, does it matter? They will be playing in US Bank Stadium, in primetime, on Thursday night. It looks like the Mike Zimmer era is winding down to a close. Can having a good chunk of his defense back healthy be the catalyst to start a winning streak? Would it be enough to save his job? How about that of Rick Spielman? And is Kirk Cousins playing well enough early, versus waiting until later in the game when the defense is gassed, to make this all work?

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO