Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout at Santa Anita

By Gray News staff
CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) - Medina Spirit, the racehorse who won this year’s Kentucky Derby, has died after suddenly collapsing during a workout at Santa Anita Park in California, according to multiple reports. The news of the horse's death was confirmed to...

www.cbs46.com

cbslocal.com

Racehorse Dies At Santa Anita Park, 20th Such Incident This Year

ARCADIA (CBSLA) – Restiany, a four-year-old racehorse, died due to a training injury sustained on Thursday, November 25 according to state officials. Records indicate that Restiany is the 20th racehorse to die at Santa Anita Park this year – the ninth by training fatality. Two of the deaths are listed as “unknown,” while the final nine were racing deaths.
ARCADIA, CA
California State
The Baltimore Sun

Eight horses die at Laurel Park after suffering fractures on track since October; weekend racing canceled

Track officials at Laurel Park suspended thoroughbred workouts and called off three planned racing cards for this weekend after eight horses suffered fatal fractures in October and November while racing or training over the recently installed dirt surface at the facility. “While racing is suspended, the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association and the Maryland Jockey Club are working with ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Laurel Park cancels horse racing for second straight week as track improvements continue

The Maryland Jockey Club and its parent company, The Stronach Group, have canceled a second weekend of racing at Laurel Park as officials continue working on improvements to the track’s dirt surface after eight horses suffered fatal breakdowns in October and November. The Stronach Group’s chief operating officer, Aidan Butler, and the president of its racing division, Mike Rogers, appeared ...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Person
Bob Baffert
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Horse Racing Regulators Question Laurel Park Executives After 8 Horses Die In 2 Months; Track To Remain Closed To Racing

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland horse racing regulators questioned executives with Laurel Park after eight horses suffered injuries and had to be euthanized since early October. The Maryland Racing Commission will reportedly make a final decision one week from today on whether racing can resume at Laurel. If they give the green light, it will start again on December 16th. The latest incident happened on Nov. 28, when American Playboy suffered injuries that would later prove fatal. “When you have a number of injuries, something sends a red flag and you’re not too sure what’s going to happen so you try to minimize...
MARYLAND STATE
foxlexington.com

Lexington woman, UK grad named Kentucky Derby official artist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY/WKYT) – A Lexington woman and University of Kentucky graduate was named the official artist of the upcoming Kentucky Derby. Aimee Griffith is originally from Bardstown, Ky. Her art will be on full display this upcoming May during the Run for the Roses. Five years ago Sunday will...
KENTUCKY STATE
MotorBiscuit

Auto Club Dragway Killed: So Cal’s Only 1/4-Mile Dragstrip

The last remaining public quarter-mile dragstrip, where drag racing was born, has closed permanently. Auto Club Dragway. It was part of the Auto Club Speedway venue in Fontana, California. Open for more than a decade, it was announced over the weekend the dragstrip won’t reopen. Is there a dragstrip left...
FONTANA, CA
#Kentucky Derby#Santa Anita#Derby Day#Gray News#Horse Racing Nation#Gray Media Group Inc#The Associated Press
CBS DFW

She’s Back! Runner Annabelle Corboy To Compete In Dallas Half Marathon 50 Years After Winning The Full

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Fifty years after she ran and won the first Dallas Marathon, a 74-year-old North Texas woman is lacing up her sneakers for the Dallas Half Marathon this weekend. (courtesy: Facebook) “Just make sure I say, I’m an average runner,” said Annabelle Corboy, who lives in Fort Worth. Corboy may claim her athletic talent is nothing special, but her decades of passion for competition says otherwise. She first got interested in running in the late 1960s. “It was an inspiring time when people were looking at how to make their lives better by being more active,” she said. “So I started jogging.” Her newfound...
DALLAS, TX
reviewjournal.com

Bull riding star injured during frightening NFR spill

After splitting first-place money in his long-anticipated National Finals Rodeo debut Thursday night, legendary bull rider J.B. Mauney spoke at length about experiencing the thrill of victory on his sport’s biggest stage. Less than 24 hours later, he was dealing with the agony of defeat. Mauney was helped from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Horse Racing
Sports
Deadline

News Channel 3-12

