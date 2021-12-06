Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout at Santa Anita

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Fifty years after she ran and won the first Dallas Marathon, a 74-year-old North Texas woman is lacing up her sneakers for the Dallas Half Marathon this weekend. (courtesy: Facebook) “Just make sure I say, I’m an average runner,” said Annabelle Corboy, who lives in Fort Worth. Corboy may claim her athletic talent is nothing special, but her decades of passion for competition says otherwise. She first got interested in running in the late 1960s. “It was an inspiring time when people were looking at how to make their lives better by being more active,” she said. “So I started jogging.” Her newfound...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO