ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

How Digital Marketing and Advertising Can Help Grow Your Ecommerce Business

By Jessica Wong
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mViKr_0dFRco6k00

Online shopping has been a growing industry for two decades now, and the Covid-19 pandemic greatly accelerated its already formidable expansion. In the United States alone, ecommerce retailers generated more than $430 billion in 2020, according to Statista. As this sector has grown, competition among its constituent businesses has increased, of course, but savvy digital marketing and its wide range of tools and tactics can give an edge, especially in conjunction with an overall strategy creates an outstanding customer experience.

Put simply, digital marketing tactics can help increase awareness of your brand. Successful campaigns not only generate leads, they also drive qualified traffic to a website, meaning your products and services are seen by prospective customers who have already shown an interest in them. Of course, the main objective remains converting such interest into sales.

Digital marketing on social media

In 2020, more than 3.6 billion people used social media channels, spending on average more than two hours online daily. By 2025, experts predict that the number of users will have grown to more than 4.4 billion. It follows then that, for an ecommerce business, social media marketing needs to be part of any growth strategy, and developing one starts with choosing the most suitable channel. Facebook remains the market leader, with 2.7 billion active users each month. However, channels like Instagram offer powerful opportunities for influencer marketing, and one of the more recently founded networks, TikTok, has quickly built a reputation as a powerful platform for user-generated content.

Related: How to Run a Successful Social-Media Campaign for the Holiday Season

Advertising on social media allows for precision targeting: Your business can reach users in specific locations, within a predetermined age range and with interests matching your products. Social commerce is one of the biggest digital marketing trends within that sector —  essentially a hybrid of social media and ecommerce. Facebook, for example, recently launched Facebook Shops to allow small businesses to create a shopfront directly on its social network. Instagram followed suit with Instagram Checkout and a shop tab, making direct purchases easier.

Search engine advertising

Search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM) are not exactly new (the former encompassing optimizing a website to build organic traffic, while the latter includes paid-for options), but they remain some of the most effective pathways ecommerce businesses have to help increase sales. SEM includes pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, which allows potential customers to see your advert at the top of a search engine results page (provided their search terms match your campaign terms). This is an extremely targeted and cost-effective way of advertising for two reasons: First, your ecommerce business only pays when a potential buyer clicks your link. Second, anyone clicking that link is more likely to purchase your products because they have already shown an interest in them.

Related: PPC vs. SEO: What's Best For Your Business?

Google Shopping is another exciting digital marketing option. Shopping listings allow you to use visuals to support sales messages, and images may be more enticing to prospective shoppers compared to text-heavy search engine listings. Using both PPC and Google Shopping allows a company to take the proverbial “two bites at the apple”.

Display advertising

Banner adverts and other forms of display advertising were among the original forms of digital marketing. They may have lost some of their appeal, but remain effective if they’re well thought out and well placed, and work best when you are trying to capture those who were browsing your website but were not yet ready to purchase.

Display adverts help build brand awareness and remind users that you exist. Search engine advertising has not replaced display advertising, but it has changed the way Internet users interact with adverts. Users have become better at ignoring display adverts or even blocking them, but breaking through that barrier is possible and can deliver an excellent return on investment.

Related: What Will Digital-Video Advertising Look Like in 5 Years?

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

5 Benefits of Cloud Technology for New Startups

As entrepreneurs, we need to look into different cloud options before making a final decision. Because there are many services available, we have to be mindful to not engage in long commitments to preserve the flexibility to change until the business stabilizes. The process may appear overwhelming at first, but there are five main benefits to adopting cloud technology.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search Advertising#Online Advertising#Online Marketing#Social Media Marketing#Internet Marketing#Digital Marketing#Facebook#Instagram#Tiktok#Social Commerce
mediafeed.org

How growing businesses can take advantage of artificial intelligence

A recent study by Accenture found that artificial intelligence (AI) could boost profitability rates by 38 percent by 2035. That would provide a $14 trillion boost to 16 U.S. industries, including professional services, information and communication, construction, and healthcare. As more people become aware of what the technology can do,...
TECHNOLOGY
wpguynews.com

How to Grow Your Store with Omnichannel Marketing

Omnichannel marketing (also referred to as cross-channel or multichannel marketing) is focused on delivering a consistent, branded, and personalized advertising experience across the multiple platforms used by customers. By using an omnichannel marketing strategy, your business can put ads in front of people for products that are relevant to their...
ECONOMY
Wrcbtv.com

Web woes: Amazon's web service having major trouble

Besides being the largest online retailer, Amazon also serves as one of the biggest players in cloud-computing with their Amazon Web Services (AWS). Tuesday, Amazon was hit with a major outage that affected much of the online traffic routed through northern Virginia in the company's AWS’ main US-East-1 region. "We...
INTERNET
BlogHer

The Best Free Online Courses for Digital Marketing

The most exciting part of building a business is the beginning when you’ve decided to take that idea in your head and put it down on paper. You come up with a cool name, brainstorm your mission, design a pretty website, and set up all of your social media accounts. Now comes the hard part—getting the word out and continuing to evolve and inevitably change your strategy when necessary. Whether you’re selling a product, service, or content, promotion is a key pillar of success. Some of us prefer learning as we go while others seek more formal education. That’s the...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
BlogHer

5 Ways To Make Money Online and Leverage Your Skillset

During uncertain times, we’re presented with two choices. We can moan, kick, scream, and resent the inherent change that comes with uncertainty. Or, and note—this is the better option—embrace it, and adjust accordingly. Before we dive deep, allow me to introduce myself. I’m Alechia Reese, author, professional speaker, and strategist. I founded RGLP Group, LLC to show executives, leaders, and entrepreneurs how to build game-changing growth relationships leveraging their personal value. The times may be uncertain and challenging, but one thing that isn’t are the five ways I’m going to give you to make money online. These tips are golden. Whether...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Facebook C-Suite Shuffle Continues With Messenger Exec Exit

Stan Chudnovsky, who heads Facebook Messenger at Meta (TICKER NOT WORKING), announced that he would be leaving the company in the first half of 2022. "I love this company and this team, and as a result, making this call turned out to be one of the hardest decisions in my life," Chudnovsky announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

How Brick-and-Mortar Businesses Can Adjust to a Digital Landscape

The digitization of businesses everywhere was already on the rise, but in March 2020, it hit an increased pace. Companies everywhere suddenly had to transition to online systems, and you would think that in today's digital world, this wouldn't be an issue--but many faced roadblocks. In the 21st century, it...
RETAIL
Cheddar News

Dent Reality Raises $3.4 Million to Bring Augmented Reality to Retail Locations

The UK-based augmented reality startup, Dent Reality, raised the equivalent of $3.4 million USD in its most recent funding round. Dent Reality has created an AR app for smartphones that helps shoppers navigate retail locations by providing a layout of a store's aisles, while showing where to find specific items. The company works mainly with grocery stores but aims to integrate its tech with all types of physical spaces. Dent Reality CEO Andrew Hart joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
RETAIL
twollow.com

How is Digital Marketing Important For Modern Businesses?

Long story short, times have changed and businesses need to review the way they used to reach out to the customers. This is why traditional marketing has taken a step back and allowed digital marketing to claim its position in the market. With over 4 billion active users on the web, digital marketing has emerged as the need of the hour. Therefore, the desire for change has compelled everyone to rethink their previous marketing strategies and see how they can stand out to the clients.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Understand And Optimize The Buying Process To Help Your Business Grow

Founder & CEO, Step2Growth - Helping Startups Reach Self Sufficiency | Women of Influence | Startup Mentor & Marketing Strategist. We live in a world where people are often overwhelmed by the amount of information available to them, though this is nothing new. Companies have been competing for customers' attention since the dawn of time. Advances in technology have made it increasingly difficult for businesses to get their message across, and people are more likely to act based on less information than before. Yet, despite all that noise, there are some guidelines that can help you combat your competition and stand out from the crowd.
ECONOMY
Phandroid

How Can Managed IT Services Boost Your Business?

Managed IT services are an essential factor for the success of any business. It provides data security and management services for your business. Managed IT support for businesses is necessary because it offers solutions to everything from the network, server maintenance, in-house cloud services, application and system management, and much more. Managed IT services help businesses cope with effective and advanced technology solutions. In short, if you need your business to flourish in the long run, managed IT services are your best shot.
COMPUTERS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy