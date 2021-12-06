Report: Mateo Kovacic Set to Make Chelsea Return vs Leeds United

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic is set to be available, returning from injury for the Blues as they face Leeds United on Saturday.

The midfielder has been out of aciton with a hamstring injury, sustained before Novermber's international break

As per Tom Roddy of the Times, Kovacic is set to be available for Chelsea at the weekend.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Croat has missed the last eight games with an injury sustained in training as Chelsea dropped seven points and slipped off the top of the Premier League table without him.

Roddy continues to report that Kovacic is unlikely to travel to Russia to face Zenit on Wednesday but is expected to make the squad on Saturday.

This will come as a boost to Thomas Tuchel, who had to field a midfield of Saul Niguez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek against Watford, in a match where Chelsea struggled to control possession.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Kovacic was in fine form before his injury, one of Chelsea's stand-out players so far this season.

He has been out for five weeks, so could feature against Marcelo Bielsa's side from the bench as he builds up match fitness.

However, it looks like Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz could both miss the Premier League clash this weekend after being substituted with injuries in Chelsea's loss to West Ham.

