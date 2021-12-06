ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver hosts vaccination clinics in Hispanic and Vietnamese communities

By Maris Westrum
 2 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver is hosting three separate vaccine clinics for Hispanic and Vietnamese communities in Denver.

Denver’s vaccination rates while fairly high, are lacking in representation in the city’s Vietnamese and Hispanic communities. Less than 50% of Hispanic communities eligible for the vaccine have received their first dose. This is compared to the 84.7% of white residents in Denver, who have received at least one dose.

Eligible residents interested in the vaccine clinics can receive both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot at these city-hosted events. Those interested can click here to book an appointment.

Denver-hosted vaccine clinics:

Dec. 8 – Castro Elementary School at 845 S. Lowell Blvd., Denver, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 14 – Vietnamese Community Center at 1822 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 19 – Grace & Life Church at 4201 W. Kentucky Ave., Denver, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those attending must bring their COVID-19 vaccination card if they have had at least one dose. The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to children five-years-old and up, while flu shots will be available to all ages.

Vaccines are free, with no citizenship documentation required. Spanish translators will be available at the sites.

