Browns Notes: LB Jacob Phillips designated to return from IR

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns designated linebacker Jacob Phillips to return from injured reserve Monday.

Phillips suffered a torn biceps tendon during a joint training camp practice with the New York Giants on August 19, but the team remained hopeful he could return late on the season.

That hope has now turned to reality as Phillips is eligible to return to practice.

“Really excited for Jacob to be back out there in uniform and practicing,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I think those are long ways away when you first get injured and you’re spending time in that training room. But just to see him out there, I know that’s just a great reflection how hard he’s worked.

“Now in terms of when he’s back and when he’s ready, we’ll work through that. Just wanted to put my eyes on him at his first practice, watch the tape, see how he’s doing. But we’ll make those determinations over the next few days.”

The Browns, who put Phillips on the initial 53-man roster to make a return possible, have 21 days to activate him from injured reserve.

Veteran linebacker Anthony Walker praised Phillips’ rehab efforts to position himself to play down the stretch.

“True professional,” Walker said. “You talk about somebody that ever since he’s been out came in with the mindset that I’m going to help the team any way possible while also getting my rehab in and trying to get back as fast as possible to help the team. He’s been a great voice for us on the sideline, helping us when we come off in practice, watching film, everything like that. He’s been there with us every step of the way.

“So to have him back on the field obviously was great to see No. 50 flying around. The first two drills that we did I told him he was explosive, just confident, trusting himself. So definitely excited to have him back and definitely a boost for our linebacker room.”

Phillips was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU. He played nine games as a rookie, including three starts, where he totaled 25 tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a pass defensed.

Dynamic duo together? – While running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt continue to carry the offense this season, using them both on the field at the same time is something Stefanski has refused to do.

Coming out of the bye week, Stefanski, who has alternated the backs in an effort to keep them fresh, seemed open to the idea when once again asked about the possibility.

“I do think it is something you can do in this system and really any system in terms of plugging in those guys,” Stefanski said. “I think we just want to be mindful and intentional about why we are doing and what we are doing. If you do something like that, you want to have a good reason to do it and put those guys in position to succeed.”

Hunt and Chubb are both averaging at least 5 yards per carry and the duo have combined to rush for 11 touchdowns this season.

“I would love it, but that is up to them,” Hunt said. “Whatever the coaches decide. If they decide to put us both out there, I am ready for that, and if not, that is fine. I feel like we still will be fine. The cons, there really are none. It is only pros, I think. It could be a good thing.”

Replacing Conklin – Blake Hance is not a lock to replace Jack Conklin at right tackle again according to Stefanski.

“With all of our guys, we are looking at what gives us the best chance, and certainly at the offensive line, you have to replace a guy like Jack, that is not easy,” Stefanski said. “We are working through all of that.”

Rookie James Hudson and veteran Michael Dunn are likely in the mix.

Conklin underwent surgery to repair the torn patellar tendon in his knee in a 16-10 loss at Baltimore and is expected to return to the facility soon.

Backup snapper – With long snapper Charly Hughlett on the reserve/COVID-19 list linebacker Mack Wilson is the backup.

Stefanski indicated that Hughlett is progressing through the protocols which would seem to indicate that special teams coordinator Mike Priefer won't have to go to plan B.

“In that position, oftentimes you are not even sure wo the long snapper is – it is an anonymous position,” Stefanski said. “He does a really nice job for us. He has done it at a high level. He is a leader for this special teams group so we are excited for when he can get back in here.”

Injury report – Receiver Anthony Schwartz is still in concussion protocol and did not practice Monday. Tight end Harrison Bryant’s status as to if he’ll land on IR with a high ankle sprain is to be determined.