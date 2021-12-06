Motorcyclist dies in crash with big rig near border

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorcyclist died early Monday in a collision with a big rig near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Around 6:40 a.m., a motorcycle crashed into a semi on Siempre Viva Road near Customhouse Plaza and was taken to a hospital, where the unidentified person died, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.