Motorcyclist dies in crash with big rig near border
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorcyclist died early Monday in a collision with a big rig near the U.S.-Mexico border.
Around 6:40 a.m., a motorcycle crashed into a semi on Siempre Viva Road near Customhouse Plaza and was taken to a hospital, where the unidentified person died, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
No other information was released.
