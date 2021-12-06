ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Steinberg Skating Rink could be open year round with proposed beer garden

By Sam Masterson
 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - The largest ice rink in the Midwest is hoping to ramp up its summer-time business with a possible beer garden opening up.

Steinberg Skating Rink could be undergoing some big changes as part of the Forest Park Master Plan. The plan calls for the rink "to operate as an all-season, lighted . . . recreation support facility." But Forest Park Forever and the City of St. Louis need your ideas.

They're asking the public for suggestions and feedback, which you can submit, here . A park spokesperson says one popular suggestion is a beer garden that would operate year round and a summer garden planted in the area next to the rink.

Rink Management Services took over operations of the rink before this season and already implemented some recent changes. Updates include hundreds of new rental skates, improved ice quality and a cashless systems – as the rink has previously been cash-only.

The rink was opened in 1957 as a ice rink in the winter and roller hockey rink in the warmer months. It was opened thanks to a $600,000 donation by Etta Steinberg, in honor of her husband, Mark C. Steinberg. He was a self-mae businessman from St. Louis who started as an office boy and eventually ran his own very successful firm. Over the years the rink has since also been used as sand volleyball and shuffleboard courts.

Adding to one of the largest urban parks in the U.S., Forest Park will also be installing basketball courts for the first time, although the exact location is yet to be determined.

This fall, Francis Park in south St. Louis opened the new beer garden featuring Rockwell Beer Co. products, win, cocktails and food.

