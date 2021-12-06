ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez take their kids to the movie theater

By Shirley Gómez
 2 days ago
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez take their kids to the movie theater

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are making the best of their rekindled relationship and ensuring their kids live as normal as possible with their new blended family.

The couple was recently caught holding hands as they head to the movies with JLo’s twins, Emme and Max, and Ben’s kids Seraphina and Samuel.

New York City, NY
