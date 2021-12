The Arizona Wildcats submitted a win against the Oregon State Beavers this past week but did not budge from their No. 11 spot in The Associated Press’ top 25 rankings. At 7-0, Arizona defeated the 1-8 Beavers, 90-65, on Sunday to open Pac-12 play. It was the Wildcats’ only game in the past week after a scheduled contest for Thursday against the Washington Huskies was not played due to COVID-19 issues within the UW program. The matchup has been rescheduled for Jan. 25.

