Sixty-one people who arrived in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa have tested positive for Covid-19.The flights, which arrived yesterday, had departed from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.Both flights arrived shortly after the ban on flights from southern African nations was introduced by the Dutch government and other nations around the world.The travellers who tested positive for the virus are in isolation, and further tests are under way to establish if any of them have contracted the new Omicron variant which was first discovered in southern Africa.In just two weeks, the Omicron variant has spread...

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO