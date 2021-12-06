The best is yet to come in December

The basketball season has gone off without a hitch, so with that in our rearview mirror, we can focus on turning these interesting games “on paper” into actual events.

Santa Claus may need to work on his jumper if he wants any love this month, as area hoopsters are proving they are stars of the holiday season.

To start with, many congratulations go out to Alaina Thorne and Kencia Levasseur for reaching the 1,000 point mark on the same night. The two have been cornerstones of Lady Hatchet success across several sports and during the last four years, and its hard to think of one without the other. I’m not going to leave Jesse Ledgerwood out either as she added a 30-point game recently. They picked up a nice win late last week in the new-ish Screamin’ Eagle Arena at USI over Mater Dei. Although it is not as big as the Ford Center, it is a far superior place to watch a game and I’m glad Hatchet fans got to spend a little time there.

On the boys side, both Hagen Knepp at Barr-Reeve and Jaylen Mullen of North Daviess continue to exceed expectations. Just as predicted, B-R, ND and Loogootee hold the top 3 spots in Class A, meaning when the Bobcat Tourney arrives at the end of the month things could get interesting. FW Blackhawk is also in the top 3 in 2A and Brownstown Central is unbeaten in 3A, meaning that tourney is loaded – again.

No. 1 Barr-Reeve continues its two-year run of an extreme schedule this week, as they face No. 1 Central Noble (2A) and 4A No. 10 Bloomington South this week. It really goes to show how much things have changed for teams contending for state titles. People said basketball would be watered down after Class basketball began and teams would only worry about their class, but I think the opposite has happened. Teams that want to go to the state finals are scheduling the best teams, and not just the best in their class. When you look at ND and B-R’s opponent this year, you know they are playing the long game and looking for something bigger.

Congratulations also go out to the honorees from last week. Within just a couple of hours, we found out that Hatchet coach Gene Miiller was named as Indiana’s Wooden Award representative by the National Basketball Coaching Association, along with former Hatchets Craig Neal and Jerry Flake being named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, so it looks like that ever-expanding HOF banner in the Hatchet House is going to get even longer.

By the time you read this, Purdue should be ranked No. 1 for the first time in school history. For those who haven’t seen them, they are a once in a generation type of team. I will say it here and now, anything less than a spot in the Final Four will be a major disappointment.

The football Boilers ended with a great 8-win season and will be playing in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30. It is only about a three-hour drive and with a 3 p.m. start, that leaves a full night on Broadway. I have another prediction as well, the Colts at 7-6 are still flying under the radar and could find themselves vying for a spot in the AFC championship.

Final shout out goes to those who helped select Petersburg’s Gil Hodges to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Not only is this a wrong that has now finally been righted, it reminds us of baseball in a way that is long gone, a time when ballplayers were truly the “Boys of Summer.”

Hopefully everyone has seen the beautiful mural of Hodges in downtown Petersburg that was painted by Randy Hedden, the uncle of “Voice of the Vikings” Mike DeCoursey. DeCoursey also told me that Hedden not only painted the mural, he used to cut Hodges’ mother’s grass when he was young. Great story, thank you Mike.