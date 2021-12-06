VIDEO: Max Rose launches campaign to retake NYC congressional seat after 2020 loss

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Democrat Max Rose will seek to reclaim the New York City congressional seat he lost to Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis last year.

Rose announced Monday morning that he was launching a 2022 bid to represent New York’s 11th Congressional District, which includes parts of Staten Island and Brooklyn.

In a 90-second campaign video posted to social media on Monday, the moderate Democrat and decorated Army veteran said he would do what's in the best interest of America amid challenges like the coronavirus pandemic and deep political divisions. The video includes footage from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“The alarm bells, they never stop ringing, and the people we trust to fix it, they divide us, they lie to us, tearing America apart, just to hold on to power,” Rose says in the video. “You look at all that and it’s easy to think that maybe our best days are behind us, that nothing will change. Well, I disagree.”

Rose's run comes as his party looks to hang onto its slim majority in the House of Representatives in 2022.

Malliotakis, who has aligned herself with former president Donald Trump, beat Rose by around six percentage points.

Malliotakis hadn’t commented on Rose’s campaign as of Monday afternoon.

In an email to the New York Times entitled “anti-cop Max Rose loves losing,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Camille Gallo said, “Staten Islanders rejected Max Rose and the Democrats’ socialist agenda in 2020 and they will do the same in 2022.”