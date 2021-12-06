ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Czech minister confirms COVID-19 vaccine mandate for some professions, older people

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251Bgl_0dFRYpfZ00

PRAGUE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Czech government will order COVID-19 vaccinations for people working in hospitals and nursing homes as well as police officers, soldiers and some other professions and all citizens aged 60 and older, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Monday.

The country of 10.7 million lags the European Union average in COVID-19 vaccinations and is going through another wave of infections that has forced hospitals to cut non-urgent care and call for help from the army and volunteers.

Neighbouring Austria has mandated vaccinations for all citizens, and some other countries including Germany have been debating vaccination mandates.

"Other countries are taking this path," Vojtech said. "It is a trend that will prevail across Europe."

Speaking to reporters through a video link, as he is in isolation after testing positive for the virus, Vojtech said his ministry would issue a decree adding the COVID-19 shot to other compulsory vaccinations this week, confirming earlier media reports.

Those who refuse would be barred from working in the selected professions, he said.

The order should take effect from March but may have a short lifespan, at least in its current form, because a new centre-right government which may take power as soon as next week has protested against compulsory vaccinations based on age.

A senior member of the incoming coalition said on the weekend that the future Cabinet would scrap the mandate for citizens over 60, but may uphold the obligation for selected professions.

Vojtech said he would still go ahead with the decree.

"We are convinced that this is the right path in principle," he said.

Only 59.6% of Czechs are vaccinated, compared to an EU average of 66.4%, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

An opinion poll by the STEM agency released on Friday showed 19% of the population remained opposed to getting the shots.

It said the public was evenly divided on supporting or rejecting compulsory vaccination.

The Czech Republic has reported 33,768 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, one of the worst rates per capita globally.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Las Vegas Herald

EU countries tighten travel rules over new COVID-19 variant concerns

BRUSSELS, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- A slew of European countries have restricted travel from southern Africa amid concerns over the new COVID-19 variant. The B.1.1.529 variant, first detected in South Africa, is reportedly more transmissible and has been classified as a "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organization. The...
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Czechs protest restrictions on unvaccinated as cases soar

PRAGUE (AP) — Protesters marched through the Czech capital of Prague on Monday to decry the government’s restrictions on unvaccinated people as new infections soared in the European Union nation. The protesters, who numbered in the hundreds, demanded “Freedom!” for the unvaccinated and rejected the government’s push for people to...
PROTESTS
WTOP

Outgoing Czech government to order vaccine mandate for 60+

PRAGUE (AP) — The outgoing Czech government is planning to order a vaccine mandate for people aged 60 and over and for some professional groups, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Friday. But it’s unclear whether the measure will be enforced by his successor. Vojtech said his ministry will issue...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Czechs#Vaccinations#Professions#Covid 19#The European Union#Cabinet
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Portugal to demand negative Covid test from all travellers

Portugal is tightening its restrictions for travellers, announcing that even vaccinated arrivals will need to present a negative Covid test to enter the country. “It doesn't matter how successful the vaccination was, we must be aware we are entering a phase of greater risk,” Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday, reports Reuters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Covid-19: 'Failure was not an option' for NI vaccine roll-out

There were "plenty of heart-stopping moments" at the start of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, the woman in charge of Northern Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination programme has said. Dr Patricia Donnelly was speaking exactly 12 months after the first Covid jab was administered in Northern Ireland. It was given to nurse Joanna...
WORLD
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Columbian

UK plows on with new normal, as Europe imposes new COVID restrictions

LONDON — The bars are shut in Vienna, and the Christmas market is empty in Munich, as several European nations tighten up or even lock down to combat a spike in coronavirus infections. Meanwhile in London, couples sip mulled wine at a seasonal market near the River Thames, full-capacity audiences...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

241K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy