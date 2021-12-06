ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick lobbies for teammate T.J. Watt as DPOY

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Sunday was another inspiring performance for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. Watt racked up 3.5 sacks against the Baltimore Ravens despite spending the week away from the team while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

After Sunday’s win, Watt’s teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick lobbied for Watt saying the fact Watt hasn’t won Defensive Player of the Year the last two years was the equivalent of robbery.

Watt is having the best season of his career. Despite missing two games with an injury, Watt still leads the league with 16 sacks, as well as his league-leading 16 tackles for loss. Watt also has 26 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles.

All you have to do is watch how the entire defense rallies when Watt is on the field to understand what Fitzpatrick is saying. Watt stands out from other top defenders in the league because he not only puts up ridiculous numbers but he elevates the play of those around him.

