Allegheny County, PA

Man Gets Up To 20 Years In Father's Murder

 6 days ago

By: KDKA-TV's Madeline Bartos

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man will spend up to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing his father in Harmar Township last year.

Shane Howard pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter in connection with David Howard’s death.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The 47-year-old was found dead on the floor of an RV on Guys Run Road in February 2020, police said.

Shane told police an argument turned physical and he hit his father twice with a fire extinguisher before shooting him in the head, according to the criminal complaint.

When Shane turned himself in, police said he told investigators it was an accident.

In connection with his guilty plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said he was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.

CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Hills Man Accused In Sextortion Teen Scheme Detained

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A judge ordered a man from Penn Hills to be detained after a federal court hearing. The FBI says that the man preyed on hundreds of teenagers using social media. According to the investigators, Kaung Myat Kyaw used Snapchat accounts to extort sexually explicit images and videos from dozens of minors. These girls were in Pennsylvania, across the country, and in other countries as well. Investigators say he used a phishing scheme to steal any lewd images he found on their accounts and threaten to send them to their contacts — if they didn’t perform certain hazing-like tasks. A judge determined that Kyaw, who is originally from Myanmar, could be a potential flight risk, and they decided to detain him. If convicted, he could face a minimum of 10 years in prison. If anyone is being exploited or the victim of a crime, they can report the incident to 1-800-CALL-FBI.
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Son Strangles Mother With Phone Charger Cord In West Mifflin

By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso and Royce Jones WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is accused of using a phone charger cord to strangle his mother, wrapping her body in garbage bags and leaving her in the backyard of their home in West Mifflin. Police said they were investigating a report of a missing 52-year-old woman when they found her dead in the 700 block of Eastman Street at about 12:45 p.m. Friday. Her son, 21-year-old Jonathan Nulty, is facing charges of criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in his mother’s death, identified by police as Helene Nulty. (Photo: Provided) When...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Third Suspect Charged In Deadly Donora Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff DONORA, Pa. (KDKA) – A third suspect is now in custody in connection to a deadly shooting. Sidney McLean and Devell Christian are accused of killing Nicholas Tarpley at Anna Lee’s Convenience Store in Donora. Investigators say those two shot Tarpley six times when had his back turned to them while he was helping a customer. On Wednesday, police also arrested Jah Zhanee Sutton for conspiracy to commit homicide. She is being held without bond.
DONORA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Charleroi Parents Accused Of Hiding Baby’s Body In Bedroom Wall Charged With Homicide

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington County couple accused of hiding their baby’s dead body in a bedroom wall is facing new charges, including homicide. Kylie Wilt is at the Washington County Prison while her husband Alan Hollis is behind bars at SCI Greene. The couple in this case is now facing 17 charges each. Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said there were a lot of factors that led to him filing the homicide charges, including evidence, interviews and a forensic exam of the child’s body. Walsh said a forensic exam found that baby Archer suffered broken ribs. In addition to...
CHARLEROI, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘It Helps Immensely:’ Rankin Police Host Gun Buyback In Effort To Prevent Unnecessary Violence

RANKIN (KDKA) – Getting guns off of the street and out of harm’s way was what community members in Rankin were trying to do on Saturday with a gun buyback event. They’re also aiming to prevent unnecessary violence. Instead of finding the same guns with markers on them at crime scenes, on Saturday, police put the decision in the hands of the public to get rid of unneeded firearms. “Everybody around the table could give you a reason as to why these guns should end up here instead of the wrong hands,” said Rankin Polic Chief Ryan Wooten. “For me,...
RANKIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Versailles Police Asking For Public’s Help In Identifying Prowler

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) – A man was caught on film lurking outside of two homes and tried to enter a vehicle early on Thursday morning. According to police, the prowler was in the East Allegheny School residential area just before 4:00 a.m., and police were provided with security camera footage. The man is described as having a thin build, wearing baggy pants and a hooded jacket with a facemask. They are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 412-823-1111. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Ray Shetler Jr., Wanted After Violating Probation, Arrested In Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man acquitted in the 2015 killing of a St. Clair Township police officer was arrested on probation violations. Ray Shetler Jr. was wanted after failing to appear in court last week. Authorities received a tip he was hiding inside a home in Seward. “We didn’t anticipate this much of a problem, but we were prepared for it,” Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert said. According to the criminal complaint, officers found Shetler hiding under a bed and blankets. The complaint says Shetler got into a scuffle with law enforcement. “This individual allegedly was on meth, pain tolerance is high,” Albert said. “His strength seems to be a little enhanced. He seems to be a pretty big, husky guy. That’s why it oftentimes takes two or three officers to subdue someone.” Authorities say Shetler head-butted an officer, including himself in the process. Both the officer and Shetler were taken to the hospital. The deputy is recovering. Shetler is being guarded by two officers at the hospital until he can be taken to the Westmoreland County Prison. He is facing charges, including aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver County DA Reaches Plea Deal With Man Accused Of Strangling Father Over Loss Of Money In Scam

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Beaver County District Attorney’s Office has reached a plea deal with a man accused of killing his father. The district attorney said Michael Miklaucic will plead guilty to third-degree murder. Miklaucic told police he went to his dad’s home in New Sewickley to help him get out of a scam in March. He said his father already lost a substantial about of money. At some point, police say Miklaucic strangled his dad. He later told police he did it to protect his dad from the humiliation he might face. Miklaucic faces 20 to 50 years in prison.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Shane Howard
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County Woman Kimberly Kessler Found Guilty In Joleen Cummings’ 2018 Florida Murder

By: KDKA-TV News Staff YULEE, Fla. (KDKA) – A woman who was missing from Butler County for years before she became the prime suspect in a Florida woman’s death has been found guilty of first degree murder. The verdict came Thursday shortly after the judge gave the jury in Nassau County, Florida the case. Kimberly Kessler was the sole suspect in Joleen Cummings’ death, although a body has never been found. Cummings, a mother of three who worked at the same salon as Kessler, went missing in May of 2018. (Photo provided by Florida Fourth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office) Kessler was also found guilty...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Ambridge Mother Accused Of Killing 2 Children To Enter Plea Deal

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – An Ambridge mother accused of killing her two children has agreed to a plea deal. Krisinda Bright will plead guilty to two counts of murder in the first degree next week, the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Each count comes with a life sentence. Bright is accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Jeffrey Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady in February. (Photos: Beaver County, Prism) She told police she shot one of the children while the victim was lying in bed. She told police she then went downstairs and pointed the gun at the other child and pulled the trigger. According to the criminal complaint, Bright told police that the gun didn’t fire, and after the child said, “Please don’t shoot, I’m gonna call the police,” Bright fixed the gun and shot the child in the face. But Bright told police that the child wasn’t dead, so she went to get another gun and shot the victim in the head because she didn’t want her child to suffer. Prosecutors have said they’ll seek the death penalty.
AMBRIDGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One Person Hospitalized In Overnight Downtown Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot downtown early on Thursday morning. Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer Police were called to 10th Street and Penn Avenue in the Cultural District around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a man shot. Once on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. WATCH: Bryant Reed Reports The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arriving. Authorities did not release a description of the person. Police said it appears to be a targeted shooting. People who work and live nearby say it’s upsetting to hear. “I’m comfortable during the day because there’s a lot of people out,” one woman said. “But at night, I wouldn’t feel comfortable walking down here, specifically in certain areas.” Police are investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County Father Faces Charges After Toddler Swallows Suboxone Pill

By: KDKA-TV News Staff FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Washington County father is facing charges after police said his 15-month-old daughter swallowed a suboxone pill. Joseph Koeppl told investigators he was watching his daughter at his home on Shady Avenue in Finleyville while his wife slept. He left a suboxone pill out on the counter, ran to get something, and by the time he came back, the pill was gone, the criminal complaint said. He took the girl to Children’s Hospital where police said she tested positive for suboxone. Doctors released her, but back at home, Koeppl told police she started slipping in and out of consciousness. She went back to the hospital for doctors to monitor her. Koeppl told police he shouldn’t have left the pill out of the open, according to the criminal complaint. He’s facing one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gun-Wielding Men Rob Gas Station Near Pitt

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two suspects are on the run after stealing cash from a Sunoco station in Oakland early Friday. Pittsburgh police were called to the gas station on Craft Avenue for reports of a robbery at about 3:15 a.m. Once officers arrived, they spoke with a witness who said two men entered the store with guns and demanded cash out of the register. Investigators said one man had an AK-47-style rifle, and the other carried a handgun. University of Pittsburgh police sent an email to students alerting them of the crime. The email says there was a robbery at this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family Of 1-Year-Old Child Punched In Face At Butler Memorial Hospital Sues Health System

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a 1-year-old child who was punched at Butler Memorial Hospital is suing the health system. The Miller family claims no one helped them when Elijah Flick-Geibel attacked the mother and child. The baby was punched in the face as his mother, Kelly Miller, tried to protect him. Empathetic to the fact that Flick-Geibel is dealing with mental health issues, the family dropped aggravated assault charges against him. The lawsuit claims the hospital failed to protect them. “There was time in between that this could’ve been stopped,” said Kelly. The Millers have now retained Butler County lawyer Alexander Lindsay. “This...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Peters Township Police Investigating Fatal Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MCMURRAY (KDKA) – A crash left a man dead and police investigating on Thursday. Larry Haney was driving west along Waterdam Road in McMurray when he lost control and struck a pole. He was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries. Police are investigating in order to learn what caused the crash.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Killed In Head-On Fayette County Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Fayette County where police believe winter weather played a role. Stanley Ohler, 26, was driving north on Route 119 near Kingview Road when he crossed over the grass median and hit a Jeep head-on around 7 Wednesday morning, police said. Both Ohler and the Jeep’s driver, identified by police as 46-year-old Matthew Hurst, were dead when troopers arrived. Winter weather is believed to be a contributing factor, police said. Police are still investigating the crash.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Aliah Johnson, Shot And Killed In Point Breeze, Remembered As ‘A Rose Growing Up Through The Concrete’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager who was tragically killed is still being mourned by her family. Police said 17-year-old Aliah Johnson was killed when her boyfriend’s gun went off as he was putting it down. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Her family is still coping at this time. They are in their first holiday season with an empty chair at the table. “My great-niece was well accomplished in many ways at Gateway High School, in her community,” Johnson’s great-uncle Sir Diego Brazil said. The junior was a member of the McKeesport Girls Softball League and was involved in the community empowerment program in the Mon Valley. “It is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Indictment Takes Down Multi-State Organization Trafficking Cocaine Into Western Pennsylvania

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than a dozen people were indicted in a takedown of a multi-state drug ring authorities said trafficked a large amount of cocaine into western Pennsylvania. The federal four-count indictment unsealed Thursday names 16 people, seven of which are from Pittsburgh, West Mifflin, North Versailles and Elizabeth. It’s the result of a five-month-long wiretap investigation, prosecutors said. “These individuals are charged with the trafficking and distribution of multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine from the source cities of Atlanta, Georgia, and Detroit, Michigan, to the streets of Allegheny County,” said U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung in a press release. “My office will continue to dismantle drug trafficking networks that poison our communities and threaten the safety of our citizens.” The indictment also seeks the forfeiture of more than $400,000 in alleged drug money. The DEA said the organization distributed “significant amounts of cocaine” not only in the Pittsburgh area, but in other states.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg Police Searching For Two Suspects In Credit Card Theft

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Police are asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in the theft of a credit card. According to Wilkinsburg Police, two women stole an elderly person’s credit card and then went on a spending spree with the card. They’re asking anyone with information on these women to give them a call at 412-244-2913.
WILKINSBURG, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
