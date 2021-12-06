Man Gets Up To 20 Years In Father’s Murder

By: KDKA-TV’s Madeline Bartos

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man will spend up to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing his father in Harmar Township last year.

Shane Howard pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter in connection with David Howard’s death.

The 47-year-old was found dead on the floor of an RV on Guys Run Road in February 2020, police said.

Shane told police an argument turned physical and he hit his father twice with a fire extinguisher before shooting him in the head, according to the criminal complaint.

When Shane turned himself in, police said he told investigators it was an accident.

In connection with his guilty plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said he was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.