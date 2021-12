The Indian parliament has officially repealed the controversial farm laws that triggered the longest-running protest in the country, forcing the Narendra Modi government to agree to the demands of farmers. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was introduced on Monday, days after Mr Modi surprisingly announced he was halting the proposed reforms because his government was “not able to convince farmers”. The unpopular reforms were mired in controversy even as they were being scrapped, as they were repealed without any discussion in parliament.After the bill was introduced in the BJP-controlled Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian parliament,...

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO