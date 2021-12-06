Broadcast Radio Content and Podcast Strength Revealed in New Reports

95 percent of companies have inclusive language issues in their website content, with all companies analyzed having at least 100 clarity issues. Inclusive language has become a priority (and often executive sponsored) initiative for many leading enterprises, but there’s little data to show the inclusive and clear nature of their public-facing content. Acrolinx is pioneering work into the state of inclusivity at large organizations highlights major findings: 95 percent of companies analyzed have inclusive language issues on their websites, while 100 percent have over 100 clarity issues, with 89 percent having over 1000 issues.

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO