Broadcast Radio Content and Podcast Strength Revealed in New Reports

"Same old, same old" is not a phrase heard in the halls of Canvas Worldwide, recently named "Most Innovative Agency" by Campaign U.S. After listening to our guest, Executive Vice President and Chief Client Officer Kristi Lind, who shares her philosophy and her powerful reframe when tricky situations arise ("How can I be curious about this situation?"), it's no surprise that the agency is one of the fastest-growing media agencies. The combination of good listening and clever management tools (such as the Riskometer), emboldens clients to entrust the future of their brands into the talented hands of this extraordinary group.
