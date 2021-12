If you’re a parent or you’ve bought books for a new baby, then chances are you’re familiar with board books: they’re the all-cardboard, mini versions of picture books that are meant for the youngest humans. In my time as a bookseller and then later as a librarian who helped parents find books for kids of all ages, I would often encounter adults who were frustrated that certain books weren’t available in board book format. Many times, these adults were recalling picture books they remembered as kids, and wanted to buy it in the board book format for the new baby in their life.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO