We are in the midst of many generations who have grown up building things with Lego blocks. Guess what! software is being snapped together in part pieces as well. You don’t have to write every last bit of code yourself. You can also mix your code with open source code and deliver finished applications much faster. Organizations developing software are adopting automated DevOps and CI/CD pipeline solutions to speed up the development and testing all the way to deployment.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO