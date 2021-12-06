UPDATE 1-Brazil eyes $1.17 trillion halal food market, keen to boost farm trade with Islamic world -official

CHICAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Tuesday, pressured by signs of strong competition on the export market, traders said. * Forecasts for improved crop weather in South America also was seen as bearish for soybeans. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also fell. * Brazil was expected to export 2.579 million tonnes of soybeans in December, up from 161,024 tonnes a year earlier, according to industry group Anec. * Private exporters reported the sale of 123,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * China's soybean imports rose to 8.57 million tonnes in November from 5.11 million tonnes in October, customs data showed on Tuesday. A year earlier, China brought in 9.59 million tonnes of soybeans. * CBOT January soybean futures ended down 11-1/4 cents at $12.50-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT January soyoil was off 0.76 cent at 57.1 cents per lb and CBOT January soymeal shed $2.90 to $349.70 per ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
