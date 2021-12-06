ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

UPDATE 1-Brazil eyes $1.17 trillion halal food market, keen to boost farm trade with Islamic world -official

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil, the world's largest exporter of foodstuffs like coffee, beef and soybeans, is keen to increase farm product exports to Islamic countries, said Flavio Bettarello, deputy trade secretary at the Agriculture Ministry. Speaking at the Global Halal Brazil business conference in Sao Paulo...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Brazil's BRF faced unprecedented 2021 inflationary pressure

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian chicken and poultry processor BRF SA faced unprecedented inflationary pressure on costs this year, when corn, soymeal and packaging prices more than doubled, CEO Lorival Luz said during a company presentation on Wednesday. Luz said that although higher input prices squeezed profit margins...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil's BRF aims at operating own China food factory - executive

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA plans to start producing meat in China as part of an aggressive growth plan that could more than double annual net sales by 2030, executives said during a company presentation on Wednesday. BRF mainly serves the Chinese market via...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halal#Iran#Islamic#Reuters#The Agriculture Ministry#Oic#Muslims
Agriculture Online

India's 2021/22 cotton production seen at 28 mln bales -USDA

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued on Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Mumbai:. "FAS Mumbai (Post) forecasts marketing year (MY) 2021/2022 cotton production at 28 million 480 lb bales on an area of 12.4 million hectares....
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures drop on U.S. weather view; corn, soy rise

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade winter wheat futures fell 1.7% on Wednesday as forecasts for mild temperatures and some rain in key growing areas raised hopes that the crop will be in good condition before it heads into dormancy, traders said. "U.S. weather for wheat looks...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise after export sale to China announced

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Wednesday as a new export deal with top buyer China pulled the market from lows hit during overnight trading. * Soyoil futures fell to their lowest in 11 weeks while soymeal futures firmed. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of soybeans were in a range between 1 million and 1.775 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 2. * Soymeal export sales were seen between 100,000 and 270,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales between 5,000 and 50,000 tonnes. * Private exporters reported the sale of 130,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, USDA said. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 9-3/4 cents at $12.61 a bushel. * The contract rose above its 20-day moving average during the session. * CBOT January soyoil was down 1.55 cents at 55.55 cents per lb and CBOT January soymeal gained $7.50 to $357.20 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Egypt
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Mali suspends grain exports amid fears of food shortages

BAMAKO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mali has indefinitely suspended exports of rice, maize and other grains to protect its food supply as the United Nations warned of worsening hunger in West Africa, the minister of trade and industry said on Tuesday. Mali is a major producer and exporter of grains...
INDUSTRY
Street.Com

Day of Infamy, Market Bounce, China Trade Balance, Finland, Intel's Eye-Popper

And the old men march slowly, old bones stiff and sore. And the young people ask, "what are they marching for?" -- "The Band Played Waltzing Matilda" Eric Bogle, 1980. On this day, 80 years ago, Japanese Naval and Air Forces attacked the United States military facilities at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii in waves. The attack was not expected, and the armed forces of the U.S. would be thrust into a World War on two fronts -- unlike anything the U.S. had been a part of before.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains for third session as global supplies tighten

SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as tightening global supplies underpinned the market. Soybeans lost ground as crop prospects brightened in South America, fuelling expectations for bumper world supplies. "There are quality issues with Australian wheat and supplies are tight...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat rises on technical buying

CHICAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Tuesday on a technical bounce, traders said. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries is seeking to buy a total of 260,312 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in regular tenders. * Importers in the Philippines are tendering to purchase a total of up to 300,000 tonnes of milling wheat and animal feed wheat. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 2-1/4 cents at $8.08-1/2 a bushel. * The contract recovered from early weakness after finding support near its 40-day moving average * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery was up 5-1/2 cents at $8.28 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was 9 cents higher at $10.36-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Indian farming union to evaluate latest government offers

NEW DELHI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India's protesting farmers have received a proposal from the government addressing some of their demands, including minimum support prices for all produce, not just rice and wheat, farm union leaders said on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of farmers have staged long-running protests to persuade...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans drop on concerns about U.S. exports

CHICAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Tuesday, pressured by signs of strong competition on the export market, traders said. * Forecasts for improved crop weather in South America also was seen as bearish for soybeans. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also fell. * Brazil was expected to export 2.579 million tonnes of soybeans in December, up from 161,024 tonnes a year earlier, according to industry group Anec. * Private exporters reported the sale of 123,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * China's soybean imports rose to 8.57 million tonnes in November from 5.11 million tonnes in October, customs data showed on Tuesday. A year earlier, China brought in 9.59 million tonnes of soybeans. * CBOT January soybean futures ended down 11-1/4 cents at $12.50-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT January soyoil was off 0.76 cent at 57.1 cents per lb and CBOT January soymeal shed $2.90 to $349.70 per ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybean futures drop; corn, wheat rebound from early weakness

CHICAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Tuesday, pressured by signs of rising competition on the export market that could lead to a domestic supply glut, traders said. Forecasts for improving crop weather in Brazil and Argentina during January also weighed on the market. Corn and wheat...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

UAE shrinks work week, shifts to Western-style weekend

The United Arab Emirates is slashing its official working week to four-and-a-half days and moving its weekend to Saturday and Sunday in a major shift aimed at improving competitiveness, officials said on Tuesday. The UAE observed a Thursday-Friday weekend until 2006, when it moved to Fridays and Saturdays.
MIDDLE EAST
TheConversationCanada

Wildlife trade poses health threats to humans, but Chinese wildlife farms are profiting

In November 2021, scientists from various disciplines published a “warning to humanity” on wildlife trade because of the risk of “diseases transmitted from wildlife to humans.” As COVID-19 swept across China last year, the Beijing government closed the live-animal sections of numerous markets and shut down 20,000 wildlife farms across the country. Unknown to the outside world, however, three-quarters of the sector’s value comes from breeding animals for fur, traditional medicine and entertainment purposes. Many of those wildlife farms are still in business. These wildlife farms have become a focal point in the search for the origins of COVID-19, and a touchy...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Uncontacted Amazon tribes endangered in Peru, Brazil -indigenous group

BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Deep in the Amazon rainforest, the world's largest area containing isolated and uncontacted tribes is under increasing threat from illegal logging and gold mining, advancing coca plantations and drug trafficking violence, a new report warns. An undetermined number of indigenous people that could number several...
CHINA
TheConversationCanada

What China's plans to decarbonize its economy mean for Canada's energy exports

One of the surprises to come out of COP26 was the U.S.-China joint declaration on enhancing climate action through the 2020s. Although the declaration lacked details, it offers a positive sign of progress toward curbing global greenhouse gas emissions, in part because China and the United States are the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases. The declaration also marks “a rare moment of co-operation between two superpowers locked in geopolitical rivalry” over trade tariffs and intellectual properties, among others, according to Bloomberg News. For scholars who have been following China’s climate politics closely, this news reaffirms China’s resolution to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy