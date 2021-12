December 4, 2021 - On Thursday during a St. Pete City Council meeting, St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman awarded the Key to the City to Rev. Watson L. Haynes II. This was the last Key to the City Kriseman would be able to present as his mayoral term comes to an end. Haynes is the president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League. He is a household name and an unwavering voice for justice in St. Petersburg and throughout Pinellas County. Before becoming president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League, Haynes was a community activist and leader working for greater access to equitable education and fighting against drug addiction.

