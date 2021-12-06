ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybeans fall on technical selling; wheat steadies

 6 days ago

CHICAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures fell on Monday on a technical setback as concerns about the spread of Omicron coronavirus variant caused investors to take some risks out of the market, traders said. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday afternoon that showed...

USDA Reports Neutral for Corn, Soybeans, Slightly Bearish for Wheat – DTN

Lower exports caused USDA to bump up ending wheat stocks higher than expected, increasing ending stocks to 598 million bushels (mb) while USDA made no monthly changes to domestic corn or soybean supply or demand in the December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE). USDA cut 2021-22 wheat exports...
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures climb as pork prices bounce from lows, slaughter accelerates

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rebounded on Thursday from four sessions of losses, amid an accelerating slaughter pace and indications that pork prices may be near a bottom following a prolonged slide, traders said. The daily hog slaughter was slower-than-normal earlier this week, which...
GRAINS-Wheat set for second weekly decline on improved world supply outlook

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Friday, poised for a second weekly decline, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast larger-than-expected global production, fuelling the prospect of improved supply worldwide. Corn edged lower, while soybeans were trading flat. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat...
Dry Fall Hits Wheat Rating

There's a long way to go in the production cycle of the 2021-22 U.S. winter wheat crop. However, it's fair to say that the 2021-22 crop is going into dormancy in subpar condition. The last USDA/NASS crop progress and condition rating of the calendar year 2021 summarized the situation as follows:
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 9-11 cents, soybeans up 3-5, corn up 1-2 cents

CHICAGO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 9 to 11 cents per bushel * Wheat climbed overnight after a week of lower movement, finding technical resistance after the U.S. Agriculture Department reported larger-than-expected domestic wheat stocks in its monthly assessment. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract dropped to its 60-day moving average overnight, before rebounding. * For the week, March soft red winter wheat is poised for a 2.4% loss. * Chinese buyers have been making large purchases of French wheat and barley in the last week, trade sources said, taking advantage of a pause in surging prices to cover some of their feed grain needs. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded up 10-1/4 cents at $7.87 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last 7-3/4 cents firmer at $8.04-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat added 6-1/4 cents at $10.28-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures traded near even overnight after incremental gains through much of the week, supported by export optimism. * CBOT's most-active contract is poised for a 1.46% weekly gain. * Chinese buyers have been making large purchases of Ukrainian corn and barley in the last week, trade sources said, taking advantage of a pause in surging prices to cover some of their feed grain needs. * March corn last traded 1-1/4 cent higher at $5.93 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybeans inched higher overnight, regaining losses earlier in the week after the USDA left its domestic soybean stocks mostly unchanged in its monthly report Thursday. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract is poised to end the week unchanged. * January soybeans last traded 3-3/4 cents higher at $12.68-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Barbara Lewis)
GRAINS-Wheat bounces off one-month low, helped by signs of Chinese demand

* Wheat fell this week on USDA data, improved crop prospects * Talk of Chinese feed wheat buying puts focus back on demand * Chicago soy, corn also firm (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat regained some ground on Friday after hitting a one-month low, as chart support and signs of fresh Chinese demand helped prices. Corn and soybeans edged higher. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 1.3% at $7.87 a bushel by the end of the overnight session. It earlier fell to a one-month low at $7.68 but found technical support at that level, traders said. News that Chinese buyers had booked a large amount of feed wheat from France and Australia also raised the prospect of importers stepping up purchases following the price fall in the past week. Chinese buyers have also booked French and Ukrainian barley along with Ukrainian corn since last week to cover feed grain needs, trade sources told Reuters. A further planned rise in Russia's wheat export tax for next week also kept attention on underlying strength in export prices. "Wheat futures have suffered losses but if you look at the physical prices in key exporting countries, there is not much change," said one Singapore-based trader. Wheat had initially extended losses in overnight trading following Thursday's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report that included increased forecasts of world and U.S. wheat stocks. CBOT corn was up 0.2% at $5.93 a bushel and soybeans were up 0.3% at $12.68-1/4. Prices at 1408 GMT Last Change Pct End 2020 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 787.00 10.25 1.32 640.50 22.87 CBOT corn 593.00 1.25 0.21 484.00 22.52 CBOT soy 1268.25 3.75 0.30 1311.00 -3.26 Paris wheat 285.25 2.75 0.97 195.50 45.91 Paris maize 247.25 1.25 0.51 219.00 12.90 Paris rape 718.25 9.00 1.27 418.25 71.73 WTI crude oil 72.14 1.20 1.69 48.52 48.68 Euro/dlr 1.13 0.00 -0.04 1.2100 -6.72 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and Susan Fenton)
UPDATE 5-Argentina to loosen restrictions on beef exports

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Argentina will loosen export restrictions on beef that were put in place in a bid to curtail inflation and had been panned by meatpackers, the government said on Thursday after a meeting with industry groups. Argentina's inflation hovers around an eye-watering 50% a year,...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec. 15-21

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Dec. 15-21, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 15-21 - tax 91.0 78.7 54.4 - indicative price 330.1 297.5 262.8 Dec 8-14 - tax 84.9 75.1 54.3 - indicative price 321.3 292.3 262.7 Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Tom Balmforth)
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures extend rebound from 10-month low

CHICAGO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rallied on Friday, extending gains made a day earlier when the market rebounded from a 10-month low. The gains accelerated as prices surged through key resistance points, and the market closed near session highs. CME February lean hogs settled...
Gold prices settle lower after back-to-back session gains

Gold futures settled lower on Thursday for the first time in three sessions, with strength in the U.S. dollar pressuring prices for the precious metal, as easing worries surrounding the omicron variant of the coronavirus dulled haven demand. Traders have not increased investments in gold given that fears surrounding the...
WASDE Coarse Grains: U.S. Corn Supply, Usage Unchanged

This month’s 2021/22 U.S. corn supply and use outlook is unchanged from last month. The projected season-average farm price remains at $5.45 per bushel. Global coarse grain production for 2021/22 is forecast 2.7 million tons higher to 1,501.7 million. The foreign coarse grain outlook is for greater production, increased trade, and larger ending stocks relative to last month.
U.S. soybean stocks view unchanged - government

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. government left its forecast for the domestic soybean stockpile unchanged on Thursday as demand from exporters and crushers was expected to remain steady with its outlook from a month earlier. Soybean ending stocks for the 2021/22 marketing year were pegged at 340 million...
DTN Grain Close: Solid Gains for Soybeans; Winter Wheat Markets Crumble

Early on Wednesday, there was little reason to be positive beans or the soy complex. However, midmorning saw both soybeans and meal pop up quickly, leading to a reversal of sorts. Despite a huge sale of 72.6 million bushels of corn to Mexico, corn was lucky to end higher. Wheat had a red screen day, with winter wheat markets suggesting more weakness ahead, while Minneapolis held up okay.
USDA data is neutral to negative for corn, soybean markets

The pile of U.S. soybeans is getting smaller than expected, according to the USDA. At the close, the March corn futures closed 4 1/2¢ higher at $5.91. May futures ended 4 1/4¢ higher at $5.93. July corn futures closed 3¢ higher at $5.91. January soybean futures finished...
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. wheat stocks seen higher as export competition rises

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Domestic wheat stocks will be bigger than previously forecast as overseas demand for U.S. supplies wanes due to improved outlooks for production in key export competitors such as Australia, Russia and Canada, the government said on Thursday. The report could ease concerns over global food...
Argentine ranchers ask government to deregulate beef export market

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The leaders of Argentina's main agricultural associations said they will press their case for deregulation of the beef export market when they meet late on Thursday with Agriculture Minister Julian Dominguez. Argentina is a key global supplier of beef. Since mid-year the government has...
U.S. wheat futures sink to one-month low as USDA raises global supply outlook

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell to a one-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) increased its global supply forecast in a monthly report. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures settled down 17-3/4 cents at $7.76-3/4 a bushel, the lowest for a most-active contract since Nov. 9. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat was off 15-1/2 cents at $7.96-1/2 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for March delivery was down 13 cents at $10.22-1/4 a bushel. * In a monthly report on Thursday, the USDA raised its global 2021/22 season wheat ending stocks view by a greater-than-anticipated 2.38 million tonnes on a stronger production outlook for Australia, Canada and Russia, the top exporter. * Exporters sold a net 239,898 tonnes of U.S. wheat in the week ended Dec. 2, the USDA said in a weekly report. The total was within trade estimates for 50,000 to 400,000 million tonnes. * Argentina's wheat crop forecasts have also increased, according to estimates this week by the Rosario Grains Exchange and the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange. * Brazil's 2021/22 wheat crop is expected to reach 7.811 million tonnes, according to state agency CONAB, versus 7.689 million in the agency's previous forecast and 6.235 million tonnes in 2020/21. (Reporting by Karl Plume Editing by Marguerita Choy)
USDA updates farmer-reported U.S. crop planting totals for December

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Farmers participating in U.S. crop subsidy programs reported "prevented plantings" by Dec. 1 of 639,191 acres of corn, 341,314 acres of soybeans and 292,521 acres of wheat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday. Producers enrolled in subsidy programs as of Dec. 1 reported planted acreage, including failed acres, at 91.357 million acres of corn, 86.254 million acres of soybeans and 49.434 million acres of wheat. Producers that enroll in several Farm Services Agency programs must submit to USDA an annual report regarding all cropland use on their farms. USDA uses the information as an element in its crop estimates, which cover all farms, not just those that participate in the farm program. The following are comparisons of farmer-reported plantings in December 2021, November 2021 and December 2020, based on a survey of farms (all figures in thousands of acres): U.S. grain and soy plantings Prevented plantings (thousands of acres) Crop Dec. 1, Nov. 9, Dec. 1, 2021 2021 2020 Corn 639 639 6,186 Soybeans 341 341 1,476 Wheat 293 293 1,272 Total for all U.S. crops 2,104 2,104 10,219 U.S. plantings including failed acres Crop Dec. 1, Nov. 9, Dec. 1, 2021 2021 2020 Corn 91,357 91,354 88,574 Soybeans 86,254 86,249 82,001 Wheat 49,434 49,426 46,199 Total for all U.S. crops 254,162 254,144 244,144 (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Editing by Paul Simao)
