Two country music icons share one band on one stage. Two of country music’s most iconic performers, Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker, have announced they will be hitting the road together for a special nine date tour kicking off on March 3rd at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, NC. The two 90’s country legends will share a stage and band – performing alongside each other as they revisit some of their timeless hits that fans know and love as well as their latest releases.

8 DAYS AGO