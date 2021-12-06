ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Jennifer Lawrence’s Dress Looked Nearly Identical To This Kate Middleton Outfit

thezoereport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery celebrity has a go-to fashion house. Sophie Turner is often in Louis Vuitton, Kristen Stewart is a Chanel muse, and Jennifer Lawrence adores Dior. In fact, she has been working with the brand since 2012 and was named the face of its new scent Joy in 2018. When it comes...

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Just When We Thought She Couldn’t Get Any Hotter, Hailey Bieber Wore This Bustier Slip Dress

Kendall Jenner received a lot of attention for her super-revealing cutout dress for pal Lauren Perez’s wedding, but we don’t think enough people are talking about Hailey Bieber’s stunning bustier dress from Polish designer Magda Butrym for the event. Holy cow! The model looks flawless in the low-cut brown sequin maxi dress from the designer’s spring/summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection. We’re speechless:
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Cooke Maroney
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
thezoereport.com

Sandra Bullock’s Catsuit At 'The Unforgivable' Premiere Was Better Than Any Red Carpet Gown

There is a new trend celebrities are endorsing: catsuits. The Kardashian family were early adopters of the one-piece look for fancy events — who could forget Kourtney Kardashian’s head-to-toe latex outfit in 2020 or Kim Kardashian’s hot pink Balenciaga attire for her Saturday Night Live appearance. Just last month, Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday outfit also encompassed the figure-hugging item. Instead of a dress, she wore a velvet black one-piece from Saint Laurent. Now, this month, even Sandra Bullock rocked a catsuit to The Unforgivable premiere, proving she endorses the trend as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kathy Hilton Wears Seashell Dress With Sheer Sleeves For Paris Hilton’s Wedding

Kathy Hilton made the most gorgeous mother of the bride at her daughter Paris’s wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11. Even though it was her daughter’s big day, Kathy Hilton, 62, managed to steal the show when she looked absolutely stunning in this outfit at her daughter, Paris Hilton’s wedding. Paris officially married Carter Reum on November 11, and their wedding was nothing short of perfect. Kathy showed up to the wedding with her hair and makeup done, wearing a white wrap dress adorned with pink hearts. Once she got inside the ceremony, she changed into her glamorous mother-of-the-bride dress. The black gown featured a seashell design and had sheer sleeves.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Formal Dress#French Fashion#Tiffany Co
NBC News

Jennifer Lawrence opens up about pregnancy, marriage to Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant and already feeling the mama-bear instinct. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” Lawrence, 31, told Vanity Fair. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can.”
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

How the Duchess of Cambridge made the Glittering Golden Gown into the red carpet look of the year

When the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the premiere of No Time to Die in late September, it was A Fashion Moment. Her glittering golden gown seemed to hail a new era of glamour after the low key previous year. It epitomised a return to celebration, opulence and dressing-up, so much so that the £4,064 Jenny Packham design sold out when it became available to buy soon after.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Queen Letizia looks flawless in beautiful H&M dress and tiara

Queen Letizia is currently on a royal visit to Sweden, and as always the Spanish royal looked absolutely flawless with the look she wore. On Wednesday, as the royal headed for a gala dinner with her husband, King Felipe IV, she turned heads in a gorgeous fitted H&M dress paired with a sparkling tiara. Carrying a small metallic clutch bag, she also added to her ensemble a beautiful black velvet jacket. King Felipe also looked incredibly dapper in a dinner suit.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Makes a Little Black Dress Look Chic With Western-Inspired Boots for Date Night

We’re used to seeing Anne Hathaway dressed up on the big screen, but she seldom steps out to show off her own sense of style. That said, the Academy Award-winning actress and her producer husband Adam Shulman were captured heading to Soho House in New York City for a date night on Thursday. The pair both sported chic fall-winter looks for the occasion as they stepped out holding hands. Hathaway, 39, opted for a little black dress featuring a turtleneck collar and added a black and white herringbone pattern coat over top. For footwear, she reached for Isabel Marant’s “Lomero” leather knee-high boots featuring a Western silhouette with metallic trimming and slanted block heels. Meanwhile, Shulman, who masked up for the occasion, dressed in a classic navy peacoat paired with black trousers and sleek black sneakers featuring a contrasting heel tab and midsole design. Shop versatile black boots below. To Buy: Isabel Marant Lomero leather knee-high boots, $1,890; mytheresa.com To Buy: Schutz Analeah Snake-Print Leather Tall Boots, $238; neimanmarcus.com To Buy: Marc Fisher Jazmyn Leather Boot, $130; dsw.com Flip through the gallery for a look at Anne Hathaway’s shoe style through the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Flashed Her Fishnet Tights In A Sheer Purple Gown On The Red Carpet—Her 'House Of Gucci' Premiere Look Is Unreal!

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lawrence calls filming scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet 'most annoying day in my life'

Jennifer Lawrence appeared Monday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her new film, Don’t Look Up, the actress’s first film since the release of Dark Phoenix in 2019. While the actress is happy to have the structure of filming back in her life, she claimed there was one scene in which she struggled to overcome her frustrations due to two of her co-stars.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Breaking Down New Movie Trailer

Don't look up—or else you'll miss Jennifer Lawrence's baby bump! In a Vanity Fair video released on Tuesday, Nov. 16, the 31-year-old actress, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, showed off her growing belly as she broke down each shot in the new trailer for her upcoming movie, Don't Look Up. For the occasion, Jennifer paired a black knit dress with a pearl necklace and gold chains—a far cry from something her astronomer character Kate Dibiasky would wear. According to the Oscar winner, Kate is more of a "fierce and 'notice me, hear me roar, rat-tat-tat' kind of lady," so it meant rocking some unconventional looks for the dark...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Jurnee Smollett Gets Risqué in Sheer Geometric Dress and Sharp Pumps at Guggenheim Gala

Jurnee Smollett took a sheer red carpet risk—literally—at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala last night in NY. The “Birds of Prey” actress arrived in a black sheer dress. The sleeveless number featured a turtleneck silhouette, as well as a flared midi skirt with white tulle beneath it. Smollett’s dress also included a fully sheer bodice and was covered in geometric panels and embroidery, adding to its daring nature. Her look was complete with a sparkly bracelet, ring and earrings. Smollett grounded her look with a pair of black pumps. The classic style featured pointed toes, as well as shiny uppers, that sharply...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thecut.com

Jennifer Lawrence’s Favorite Movie Disturbs Me

Jennifer Lawrence covered a lot of topics in her new Vanity Fair interview — her pregnancy, her new movie Don’t Look Up, her two-year Hollywood hiatus (“”everybody had gotten sick of me”). But I want to talk about something important: Lawrence’s revelation that her favorite movie is Hereditary. Yes, Hereditary,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy