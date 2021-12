Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season kicks off with the hated Dallas Cowboys visiting the New Orleans Saints. Dallas gets a few of their WRs back tonight(Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb), but will be missing Cedric Wilson who was their top receiver last week. The Cowboys are still in first place in the NFC East, but have lost 3 of their last 4 games, while the Washington Football Team is on a 3 game win streak. The Saints will be starting QB Taysom Hill tonight, but will be missing RB Alvin Kamara for another week. Dallas has been dealing with a lot of COVID-19 issues recently, and will be without HC Mike McCarthy who tested positive this week.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO