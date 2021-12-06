ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Learn More About In-Home Skilled Nursing And Therapy Services With Pediatric Healthcare Connection

KXAN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing a parent is hard and caring for a child with special medical needs can be an adjustment that needs reliable support. Pediatric Healthcare Connection is here to do just that. Laura Maniccia, executive board member and owner of Pediatric Healthcare Connection, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to...

www.kxan.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

Learn More About the Novant Health Community Care Cruiser

We all know how important it is for children in our community to have regular doctor check-ups and vaccinations. Sometimes accessing medical care is challenging for families who are uninsured or under-insured. Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital partners with several agencies to send the “Community Cruiser” out to schools and other community sites to make sure all kids in our community have access to a pediatrician and their annual vaccinations.
HEALTH SERVICES
hometownstations.com

Lima Memorial receives grant for pediatric therapy equipment

Lima Memorial receives grant for pediatric therapy equipment. A total of $35,000 was provided to the hospital by the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society. Lima Memorial Pediatric Therapy team members traveled to Indianapolis to accept the grant for the Children's Medical Fund Luncheon. The grant will allow the hospital to purchase equipment used exclusively for pediatric therapy. The equipment will also allow patients to stay in Lima for treatment, versus having to go to Cleveland or Columbus.
LIMA, OH
Mid-Hudson News Network

Healthcare workers strike at nursing home

CAMPBELL HALL – Healthcare workers at the Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center charged Wednesday that the owner broke the law by providing employees with monetary increases without a valid contract. Joseph Chinea, the area director of the United Healthcare Workers East 1199SEIU said they went on the one-day strike because the...
CAMPBELL HALL, NY
Central Illinois Proud

Marcfirst expanding its Pediatric Therapy Center at Carle

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit, providing therapy services to children with autism is expanding its services as the need grows in the area. Marcfirst will be expanding its pediatric therapy center by 684 sq. feet, allowing them to double the number of children with autism they can serve with behavioral therapy services.
NORMAL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Service Provider#Studio 512 Co Host#Phc#Big Sky Therapy
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sagepoint Senior Living Services  Earns Title of Best Nursing Home

LA PLATA, MD –– For the second year in a row, Sagepoint Senior Living Services has received a five-star rating from U.S. News & World Report.  Sagepoint is Southern Maryland’s only nonprofit nursing home. Now it is also one of only 38 Maryland nursing homes to earn a five-star rating for 2021, out of 226 […] The post Sagepoint Senior Living Services  Earns Title of Best Nursing Home appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HEALTH SERVICES
Healthcare IT News

Hospital at home: How healthcare orgs can set programs up for success

Although telehealth is often thought of in the context of synchronous video visits, in reality, virtual care encompasses a wide range of opportunities to connect patients with medical care beyond brick-and-mortar facilities. One such expansion involves the provision of advanced care outside of in-person settings, sometimes known as "hospital at...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
AMA

AMA statement on U.S. nursing shortage

Given the nursing shortage currently impacting patient care across the U.S., the AMA believes thoughtful, deliberate attention is needed to ensure there are enough nurses available to provide the expert care our patients need. Many experienced nurses have left the field during the pandemic due to burnout, many more are expected to retire in the next few years, and some are leaving their long-standing employers for agency positions. We are hearing reports that the nursing shortage has led to significant delays in patients getting hospital beds for elective procedures and chemotherapy, a bottleneck of patients in emergency departments and urgent care facilities, and substantial costs challenges for hospitals. The AMA stands ready to help hospitals, health systems and our fellow health care professionals find a solution to the growing nursing shortage so we can provide timely, quality care to our patients.
HEALTH SERVICES
KXAN

Learn More About Open Enrollment And Healthcare Options For Latinos With UnidosUS

Alberto A. González, Jr., senior project manager for the Health Policy Project at UnidosUS, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about what the Latino community needs to know about open enrollment. González, Jr. addressed eligibility, cost, and timing. He also shared information about the health impact the pandemic...
HEALTH
McKnight's

Home care gains not all coming at skilled nursing’s expense

The home care workforce has grown significantly in most states over the last 12 years, but not necessarily at the expense of nursing homes, a new study finds. Researchers looking to document state-by-state trends in the direct care workforce found that not all states are performing equally when looking to expand their home- and community-based labor pools. That’s creating a widening gulf between those prepared to shift to more home care options and those less ready, lead author Esther M. Friedman told McKnight’s Friday.
HEALTH SERVICES
KSLTV

Home care patient says nurse is ‘friend who will always be there’

During the pandemic, many have expressed thanks to frontline caregivers at hospitals and clinics. But there are 2 million health care workers in the U.S. whose work isn’t quite as visible. There are few things Brian Smith enjoys more than music. Except for visits, from someone special. Bridger Bateman comes...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Is healthcare seeing a rebound in newly vaccinated staff? Insights from 3 health systems

As vaccination mandates have become all but universal across the healthcare industry, unvaccinated workers have few employment options. Suspended or terminated health system employees who wish to remain in the healthcare field may have to reconsider their stance on vaccinations, and some of these organizations are giving the option to former staff to rejoin if they get vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
uab.edu

Treat yourself to a break: virtually learn about self-compassion through art therapy

Mindful self-compassion is embracing oneself with care and concern during life challenges. This session will offer mindfulness-based art therapy resources and scientific guidance that can help one have a better self-view and self-understanding. Speakers for the event include:. Patricia D. Isis, Ph.D., licensed mental health counselor, registered board-certified art therapist...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
kiss951.com

Learn More About Your Locus Control

Learn more about your Locus Control and also the importance of mind, body connection with Leslie Ware, PA , founder of Alpha Health & Wellness, DPC. Leslie Ware is a Health Educator that aligns perfectly with Direct Primary Care model. Alpha Health & Wellness, DPC shares that there is no...
HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

Community concerned about healthcare organizations combining services

Community concerned about healthcare organizations combining services. Community concerned about healthcare organizations combining services. Endometriosis is often diagnosed 5 to 10 years after painful symptoms. 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Cut and Paste Those Facebook Messages When Friends Ask?. Conversations involving SUNY Chancellor come to light in AG's report.
TROY, NY
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Learn more about Lung Cancer Awareness

November was Lung Cancer Awareness Month and the VCU Massey Cancer Research and Resource Center - Lawrenceville provided an information window about Lung Cancer with visual diagrams, reliable educational information from American Cancer Society, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Virginia Department of Health (Quit Now). For more information stop by the Cancer Center located in Downtown Lawrenceville, address 221 North Main Street, Lawrenceville, Virginia, (434) 532 - 8190 or email Teya J. Whitehead, Coordinator at (tjwhitehead@vcu.edu) (Photo by Teya J. Whitehead)
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy