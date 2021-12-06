Learn More About In-Home Skilled Nursing And Therapy Services With Pediatric Healthcare Connection

Given the nursing shortage currently impacting patient care across the U.S., the AMA believes thoughtful, deliberate attention is needed to ensure there are enough nurses available to provide the expert care our patients need. Many experienced nurses have left the field during the pandemic due to burnout, many more are expected to retire in the next few years, and some are leaving their long-standing employers for agency positions. We are hearing reports that the nursing shortage has led to significant delays in patients getting hospital beds for elective procedures and chemotherapy, a bottleneck of patients in emergency departments and urgent care facilities, and substantial costs challenges for hospitals. The AMA stands ready to help hospitals, health systems and our fellow health care professionals find a solution to the growing nursing shortage so we can provide timely, quality care to our patients.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 14 DAYS AGO