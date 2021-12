The Canadian Football League playoffs began Sunday, and in a snowy game at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field, the hometown Tiger-Cats beat the Montreal Alouettes 23-12 in the Eastern Semi-Final to advance to the CFL’s Eastern Final next week in Toronto against the Argonauts. Montreal started this one off well, forcing a Hamilton punt on the Tiger-Cats’ first series and then putting together a seven-minute, 94-yard drive that ended with a field goal (after they lost three yards on second and two from the Tiger-Cats’ seven). But after that, turnovers doomed the Alouettes, with quarterback Trevor Harris fumbling three times and also throwing an interception. Here are some of those turnovers:

