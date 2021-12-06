Waterford Property Company Acquires 472-Unit Pomona Multifamily Community for Preservation of Existing Affordable Housing and Conversion to Middle-Income and Affordable Housing
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waterford Property Company (Waterford) in partnership with California Statewide Community Development Authority (CSCDA), a joint powers authority, has announced the acquisition of 777 Place, a 472-unit multifamily property located at 777 E. 3rd Street in Pomona, CA. Waterford and CSCDA acquired the property for $149.4 million from Picerne...www.businesswire.com
