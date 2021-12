(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Today, federal Judge Terry A. Doughty in the U.S. District Court Western District of Louisiana (Monroe) sided with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and blocked the federal government from requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID 19. South Carolina is one of 14 states suing to stop the mandate, arguing that President Biden does not have the authority for the mandate because, among other things, it violates the Tenth Amendment, which reserves to the states or to the people any powers not expressly given to the federal government.

