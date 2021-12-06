ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeanerette, LA

Person of interest wanted in Jeanerette homicide

By KATC News
 2 days ago
The Jeanerette Police Department is attempting to locate a person of interest in connection with an October homicide investigation.

Police say they are searching 22-year-old Tyrese Anthony Jones in connection with a October 30, 2021 homicide of Marcus Ray Alexis.

Tyrese currently has an active warrant for unrelated charges, police say.

Anyone with information on the Homicide or the whereabouts of Tyrese Jones is asked to call the Jeanerette Police Department at (337) 276-6323

KATC News

KATC News

