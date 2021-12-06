ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Charlie Munger Doubles Down on Crypto Disdain by Wishing It Had ‘Never Been Invented’

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431U2o_0dFRTngc00

Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman, billionaire investor and Warren Buffett’s right hand man Charlie Munger has reiterated his strong dislike of cryptos, saying he wished “they’d never been invented.”

Learn: Metaverse Virtual Real Estate is Booming: What’s the Appeal?
Find: What Is the Next Big Cryptocurrency To Explode in 2021?

Speaking at the Sohn Hearts and Minds conference in Sydney on Dec. 3, Munger said that he will never buy cryptos, and praised China for banning them, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. “I think the Chinese made the correct decision, which is to simply ban them,” he stated. “My country — English-speaking civilization — has made the wrong decision.”

“I just can’t stand participating in these insane booms, one way or the other,” Munger continued. “It seems to be working; everybody wants to pile in, and I have a different attitude. I want to make my money by selling people things that are good for them, not things that are bad for them. Believe me, the people who are creating cryptocurrencies are not thinking about the customer, they are thinking about themselves.”

The crypto community was quick to react on Twitter .

“Charlie Munger: I’m glad China banned Bitcoin. Bitcoin: Up 5585% since China’s first ban in 2013,” Blockworks tweeted.

In May, at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder, Munger said he “ hates the Bitcoin success .”

“I think I should say, modestly, that I think the whole damn development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I’ll let leave the criticism to others,” he added.

Berkshire Hathaway also took aim at Robinhood during May’s shareholder meeting, saying at the time that trading apps such as Robinhood have contributed to the “casino aspect” of the stock market as of late.

“It’s become a very significant part of the casino aspect, the casino group, that has joined into the stock market in the last year, year and a half,” Buffett said. “There’s nothing, you know, there’s nothing illegal about it, there’s nothing immoral. But I don’t think you’d build a society around people doing it.”

See: 8 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In for 2021
Explore: What Is Bitcoin Mining and How Does It Work?

Robinhood was swift to respond , saying in an emailed statement in May that “there is an old guard that doesn’t want average Americans to have a seat at the Wall Street table so they will resort to insults.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Charlie Munger Doubles Down on Crypto Disdain by Wishing It Had ‘Never Been Invented’

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Munger
Person
Warren Buffett
albuquerqueexpress.com

Berkshire's Charlie Munger says Costco will compete against Amazon

Expect retail giant Costco to develop a major internet presence and become an important competitor to Amazon, according to Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger. Speaking at a conference last week, the 97-year-old Munger described the current marketplace as being "even crazier than the dot-com boom" Further, Munger predicted that...
BUSINESS
CNBC

The Inevitable Crypto Conversation

In August, Delancey Wealth Management founder Ivory Johnson argued in an op-ed on CNBC.com that Bitcoin, in small amounts, can benefit client portfolios, with acceptable amounts of risk. "Many asset classes that are now commonplace in a portfolio were at some point considered far too volatile for the average investor." 2021 is the year crypto refused to be ignored. Ivory Johnson and Doug Boneparth joins the FA Summit to help prepare FAs for the inevitable moment when a client asks about crypto.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Chinese
Motley Fool

Want to Be a Millionaire? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

A long-term mindset can help you build life-changing wealth. DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing for small businesses. Upstart uses artificial intelligence to make loans more accessible for consumers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Country
China
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's business partner rang the bubble alarm, vowed to never buy crypto, and argued Elon Musk's overconfidence has fueled the Tesla chief's success

Warren Buffett's right-hand man said markets are wilder today than during the dot-com bubble. Charlie Munger blasted crypto, praised Chinese regulators, and backed Costco to take on Amazon. The billionaire investor said Elon Musk's overconfidence has fueled the Tesla CEO's success. Warren Buffett's 97-year-old business partner warned the current market...
STOCKS
Fortune

Over half of Bitcoin’s current investors got into the cryptocurrency this year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Interest and demand in Bitcoin rose a lot in 2021 despite the digital asset’s turbulence. More than half of current investors got in over the last 12 months, according to crypto-firm Grayscale Investments LLC. In...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's business partner kicked himself for making a multibillion-dollar error —and explained how he avoids repeating mistakes

Warren Buffett's 97-year-old business partner explained why he welcomes market panic, reflected on one of the pair's best investments, and recalled how he personally missed out on a multibillion-dollar windfall during a recent episode of the "Think With Pinker" podcast. Charlie Munger, the vice-chairman of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate, also...
MARKETS
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: SEC’s Gensler Speaks Against Bitcoin ETFs; Singapore Regulator Suspends Crypto Exchange Over BTS Scheme; Charlie Munger Attacks Crypto; Bitcoin Under $50,000 After Tumultuous Weekend

Gary Gensler, SEC chair, says bitcoin exchange-traded funds could be ripe for manipulation and fraud, a Bloomberg report says. Gensler, speaking with Senate Banking Committee top Republican Pat Toomey, said that although non-U.S. regulators have approved ETFs, the SEC wouldn’t be influenced by that. Gensler said he’s fine with futures-based...
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

You Could've Made $1 Million Investing Less Than $1,500 in These 3 Cryptocurrencies

Shiba Inu ranks as the biggest winner after piggybacking off of Dogecoin's earlier success. Ethereum's real-world utility has helped lead to early investors making a fortune. Dogecoin became an internet sensation and received invaluable publicity from billionaire Elon Musk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
75K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy