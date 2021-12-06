Threats allegedly made against Paint Valley High School Monday

BAINBRIDGE — A Paint Valley High School student was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening the school.

Paint Valley Superintendent Tim Winland said students reported the alleged threats to school administrators, who then forwarded the information to the Ross County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office received the tip at 9 a.m. and arrested the 18-year-old student at approximately 11:30 a.m. The student was not present at the high school and no one was in harm's way.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the student threatened to "shoot up" the school on Tuesday. Deputies and K9s searched Paint Valley High School Monday as a precaution.

Authorities charged the student with one count of inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The incident comes nearly a week after four teens were killed in a school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan. One hundred schools in Michigan canceled classes on Dec. 3 as a result of copycat threats following the incident.

Similar copycat threats were made against Florida high schools in 2018 after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland killed 17 students, according to NPR.

