ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Frankfort hearing to consider who gets essential worker bonus pay

By WKYU
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tan1G_0dFRTj9i00

Federal money is coming into Kentucky that will be used for what Gov. Andy Beshear is calling ‘hero pay’ to reward essential workers who have been serving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kentucky’s Democratic caucus is holding the first of two public hearings on Dec. 6 at 12:30 p.m. (Central time) at the Capitol Annex in Frankfort to get suggestions on how to distribute funding.

The hearing will be streamed by the Kentucky House Democrats on their Facebook Live page.

The public hearings are hosted by the Essential Workers Work Group, chaired by State Rep. Buddy Wheatly of Covington.

House Democratic Floor Leader Joni Jenkins, who represents the 44th District, said Kentucky is expected to get approximately $400 million in federal funds for this special allocation.

Jenkins said so many Kentuckians have been on the front lines during the pandemic, it’s important to get extensive input from the public to identify essential workers in addition to many obvious ones, such as health care workers, police, firefighters, grocery store workers and teachers.

“Narrowing down what is an essential worker, what it meant to work during the pandemic, is that for the entire two years or it is a period of time? We thought it was very important that this not be done behind closed doors,” said Jenkins.

The second public hearing is set for Dec. 15.

Jenkins said the work group is expected to submit their findings and recommendations to Gov. Beshear by the end of December or early into the new legislative session in January.

She said the governor might include bonus pay for essential workers as part of the state budget, or perhaps as a separate allocation.

Those who want to testify during the public hearings, or submit written testimony, can contact Shellee Hayden in the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus office, or email her at shellee.hayden@lrc.ky.gov

Written testimony will be accepted through the end of December.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoptown Chronicle

Ky. lawmakers plan to quickly pass redistricting maps

Republican lawmakers plan to quickly pass new political maps during the upcoming legislative session, giving the public just about a week to see exactly what Kentucky’s state House, state Senate and congressional districts will look like before they are adopted. The U.S. Constitution requires states to redraw legislative and congressional...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Covington, KY
Frankfort, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky lawmaker proposes decriminalizing cannabis possession, use

Kentucky adults would be able to use, possess and grow small amounts of cannabis under a pair of bills proposed for the upcoming legislative session. The measures—one of which would amend the state Constitution — seek to decriminalize the personal use of cannabis, but wouldn’t create the system of licensed growers and retailers seen in other states that have legalized it.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joni Jenkins
Person
Andy Beshear
Hoptown Chronicle

Former Kentucky Secretary of State faces ethics charges

Kentucky’s Executive Branch Ethics Commission accused Democratic former Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes of misusing her office for personal and political purposes, according to an initiating order filed by the commission on Thursday. The news comes nearly three years after ProPublica and the Lexington Herald-Leader investigated many of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

AFG picks site in Missouri for beef processing plant

American Foods Group, the Wisconsin company that had considered building a 500,000-square-foot beef processing plant that would employ more than 1,300 workers in Christian County, has chosen a site in Warren County, Missouri. The office of Missouri Gov. Michael L. Parson announced the selection in a press release Tuesday. “Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky House#Democratic#Democrats#State#Kentuckians
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky State University tries to dig out of financial mess

The university has been under state oversight since its former president, M. Christopher Brown, resigned amid growing concerns about KSU’s financial health and several lawsuits accusing officials of misconduct. Kentucky State University will run out of money in March without assistance from the legislature, according to state higher education officials.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Work of local nurse practitioners highlighted

A proclamation in recognition of National Nurse Practitioner Week, issued by Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble and Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch, was presented Wednesday at the Christian County Courthouse. Tribble read the proclamation and presented it to Helen Cayce and other advanced practice registered nurses in the fiscal court chambers.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Hoptown Chronicle

Teachers help fill gaps in the ranks of bus drivers

The driver shortage isn’t a new problem, but the coronavirus pandemic was a “perfect storm” that escalated the challenge of staffing 96 bus routes in Christian County, said Mike Brumley, who has been the district’s transportation director for 12 years. Music teacher Tyler Casey typically walks into his Martin Luther...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy