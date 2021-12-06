ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Hangout Music Festival announces line-up, returning after 2-year COVID break

By Tom Ingram
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

GULF SHORES, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Post Malone, Tame Impala and Halsey will headline the 2022 Hangout Music Festival, which returns after a two-year, COVID-19-caused hiatus .

This year’s lineup aims to provide “something for everyone” during the three-day festival running May 20 to 22, according to a news release. Pre-sale registration for tickets opened on the festival website Dec. 6. General sales begins Dec. 13.

The City Council of Gulf Shores canceled the festival in 2020 by an emergency resolution due to the COVID-19 pandemic that was then spreading across the Gulf Coast. In 2021, festival organizers canceled the three days of events across Gulf Shores and Orange Beach again due to concerns about COVID-19.

2022 Hangout Music Festival Lineup:

  • Post Malone
  • Tame Impala
  • Halsey
  • Doja Cat
  • Fall Out Boy
  • ILLENIUM
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Kane Brown
  • Zedd
  • Jack Harlow
  • Maren Morris
  • Phoebe Bridgers
  • Leon Bridges
  • Louis The Child
  • Still Woozy
  • Oliver Tree
  • SLANDER
  • The Band CAMINO
  • Lil Yachty
  • Chelsea Cutler
  • The Head And The Heart
  • Sublime With Rome
  • T-Pain
  • Surfaces
  • Flo Milli
  • Madeon
  • Koffee
  • Dayglow
  • DIESEL (Shaquille O’Neal)
  • Fletcher
  • Breland
  • Moon Taxi
  • Tyla Yaweh
  • Remi Wolf
  • The Brook & The Bluff
  • beabadoobee
  • SIDEPIECE
  • Paul Cauthen
  • Role Model
  • Surf Mesa
  • Joy Oladokun
  • KennyHoopla
  • Briston Maroney
  • Bankrol Hayden
  • Lucii
  • SNBRN
  • AUDREY NUNA
  • 347aidan
  • ericdoa
  • renforshort
  • LP Giobbi
  • Ship Wrek
  • Zach Hood
  • JVNA
  • VNSSA
  • Blu DeTiger
  • NOTD
  • Luttrell
  • Neal Francis
  • The Blossom
  • Hugel
  • Tre’ Amani
  • Flipturn
  • Nightly
  • gabriel black
  • Bren Joy
  • Montell2099
  • Hastings
  • Madds
  • Petey Martin
