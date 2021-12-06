Plans advance to improve Codorus Creek corridor in York with help from a $10M grant

Gov. Tom Wolf announced a $10 million grant for the York County Economic Alliance's Codorus Greenway project on Monday, at York College's Knowledge Park.

"This is a bold reimagining that will take an inaccessible, unusable area and turn it into a green hub for the York city residents and visitors," Wolf said.

The Greenway project is a refurbishment of 1.4 miles of the Codorus Creek, improving public access, decreasing flooding, adding recreational amenities and making that stretch of the creek a prominent feature of the city.

The project stretches from York College to the rail bridge above Philadelphia street.

This funding is one of four Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants released to York County by the Wolf Administration in a $54.5 million statewide push that it intends to create jobs and improve quality of life in Pennsylvania.

Other RACP grants will go toward the Crispus Attucks York African American History Museum, $4 million; Strand Capitol Performing Arts, Appell Center Infrastructure Revitalization, $2 million; and Spring Grove's Roth's Church Road Community Partnership, $3.2 million.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also invested $16 million into the Codorus project, supporting flood protection and water quality.

Wolf was joined on Monday by Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, Mayor Michael Helfrich, CEO of the York County Economic Alliance Kevin Schreiber and Assistant Vice President for External Relations with York College Jeff Vermeulen, to announce the grant.

The $70 million project is expected to begin sometime in 2022. The first phase will repair flood walls, establish levee pedestrian walkways, build a fishing platform and plant vegetation buffers along the creek.

"Thanks to people who have been fighting for the survival of the Codorus we are another huge step further along in one day realizing this creek's healthy natural habitat here in York," Hill-Evans said.