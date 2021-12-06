ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Plans advance to improve Codorus Creek corridor in York with help from a $10M grant

By Jack Panyard, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24qb2O_0dFRTEzJ00

Gov. Tom Wolf announced a $10 million grant for the York County Economic Alliance's Codorus Greenway project on Monday, at York College's Knowledge Park.

"This is a bold reimagining that will take an inaccessible, unusable area and turn it into a green hub for the York city residents and visitors," Wolf said.

The Greenway project is a refurbishment of 1.4 miles of the Codorus Creek, improving public access, decreasing flooding, adding recreational amenities and making that stretch of the creek a prominent feature of the city.

What do you think?:Get a first look at proposed Codorus Creek makeover

The project stretches from York College to the rail bridge above Philadelphia street.

This funding is one of four Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants released to York County by the Wolf Administration in a $54.5 million statewide push that it intends to create jobs and improve quality of life in Pennsylvania.

Other RACP grants will go toward the Crispus Attucks York African American History Museum, $4 million; Strand Capitol Performing Arts, Appell Center Infrastructure Revitalization, $2 million; and Spring Grove's Roth's Church Road Community Partnership, $3.2 million.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also invested $16 million into the Codorus project, supporting flood protection and water quality.

Wolf was joined on Monday by Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, Mayor Michael Helfrich, CEO of the York County Economic Alliance Kevin Schreiber and Assistant Vice President for External Relations with York College Jeff Vermeulen, to announce the grant.

The $70 million project is expected to begin sometime in 2022. The first phase will repair flood walls, establish levee pedestrian walkways, build a fishing platform and plant vegetation buffers along the creek.

"Thanks to people who have been fighting for the survival of the Codorus we are another huge step further along in one day realizing this creek's healthy natural habitat here in York," Hill-Evans said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sues January 6 committee

Washington — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the members of the House January 6 Committee. The lawsuit filed Wednesday asks a federal court in Washington, D.C. to nullify subpoenas issued by the committee for Meadows' testimony and his phone records, which are held by Verizon. Meadows, who was former President Donald Trump's chief of staff, is arguing that the demand for his cooperation with Congress is "overly broad and unduly burdensome."
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
York County, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Spring Grove, PA
York, PA
Government
York County, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
The Associated Press

China dismisses UK, Canada Olympic boycott as ‘farce’

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday dismissed the decision by Canada and the United Kingdom to join Washington’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games as a “farce.”. China is also unconcerned the officials’ absence would spark a chain reaction, while numerous heads of state,...
SPORTS
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

571
Followers
103
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy