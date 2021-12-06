ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

Midsouth woman selected for TVA’s Home Uplift upgrade

By Jenna Jordan
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0reA3p_0dFRTASP00

A home makeover to help lower energy bills may sound too good to be true but, it’s exactly what the Tennessee Valley Authority has given homeowners for years.

They unveiled the 500th efficiency upgrade on Monday and a midsouth homeowner got it.

Yvonne Becton is the lucky homeowner.

She was with Frank Rapley from TVA’s Energyright team to discuss.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

Sinova Global investing $150M in West TN silicon plant

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn.– Sinova Global announced plans on Tuesday to invest $150 million in its first manufacturing facility in the Lake County Industrial Park in West Tennessee. The new silicon metal refining plant will be used to create silicon anode batteries, solar cells, semiconductors, and aluminum. The silicon metal will also be supplied to major industrial […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

City officials work with Peppertree Apartment tenants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Tuesday, city officials presented to council how they’re planning to work with Peppertree tenants in the coming days. Recently, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office filed nuisance paperwork citing nearly 1600 calls to police over the last 20 months at Peppertree Apartments. Ashley Cash, the Director of Housing and Community Development, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Health Dept. to host community vaccination events

SHELBY COUNTY, TN – The Health Department will host community vaccination events the week of Dec. 6. To provide free COVID-19 vaccinations in Shelby County. The Community Popup Events will be open to the public at the following locations: Stay Well Memphis Community Health Fair and Vaccine EventSt. Paul Baptist Church: Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tva#Weather#Home Uplift#Energyright
WREG

Kellogg’s strike continues; union workers reject tentative agreement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union have rejected the tentative agreement with the Kellogg’s company, continuing their strike. The Kellogg Company announced on Dec. 2 that they reached a tentative agreement with the union for a new labor contract after workers have been on strike for nearly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Chemical spill causes backup on I-40 in Arkansas

Forrest City, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced a backup on Interstate 40 on Tuesday after a chemical spill near Forrest City. Both occurred on the westbound lanes of the interstate. UPDATE: As of 4:55 PM, the westbound lanes are still congested. Exit 241B on I-40 is still blocked. Traffic is still being […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

WREG

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy