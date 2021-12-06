ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

International Travelers Arrive At Logan Airport With 24-Hour COVID Testing Rule In Place

By Lisa Gresci
 2 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — International travelers will have to abide by new restrictions starting Monday. They must now provide evidence of a negative test taken within 24 hours of departure.

That timeframe has been shortened from 72 hours.

“They have multiple locations at the airport where you can do a test,” one traveler told WBZ-TV at Logan Airport. He was on the first international flight landing at Logan Monday, from Santo Domingo.

Some travelers said they didn’t know about the new rule until they got to the airport.

Jose Valera from Lynn had gotten a test that would have complied with the 72-hour rule. “They stopped me at the airport and they told me I had to do it again,” he said. “I can’t believe it.”

“I had to go to the airport three times. It’s a pain in the neck,” said Angelo Kostoulous about searching for a COVID test in the Dominican on Sunday night.

He thought traveling wouldn’t be hard because he is fully vaccinated. “You still have to have the test,” he said.

Another traveler explained the challenges the new rule has created.

“It’s hard for the people in the Dominican Republic, maybe they have to travel two hours to the airport and they don’t know. But I think it’s good,” said Joel Chalas.

The rule applies to all travelers over the age of two. It will be in effect until further notice.

#Logan Airport#Covid#Traveler#Santo Domingo#Covid Testing Rule#Wbz Tv#Dominican
KCRA.com

Planning an international trip? Travel measures now require testing 24 hours before entering US

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In an attempt to avoid a winter surge, the Biden administration is strengthening COVID-19 testing for inbound international travelers. "It seems that it is transmissible. We don't know about the severity yet; however, we do know how to protect ourselves, so getting tested with greater frequency is important," said Lorena Garcia, a professor in the department of public health sciences division of epidemiology at the UC Davis School of Medicine.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Travel like it’s 2019: Air traffic nears pre-COVID level

Americans planning for travel during the December holidays should brace for an approximation of normality: airports teeming with passengers, just the way they were before the arrival of Covid-19. “We see a strengthening in the airline travel industry toward pre-pandemic levels,” Transportation Security Administration chief David Pekoske said in a...
TRAVEL
SFGate

EXPLAINER: What are the rules for travelers entering the US?

President Joe Biden’s latest measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 will increase the hassle factor of flying into the United States, even for American citizens returning from overseas. Beginning next week, travelers heading to the U.S. will be required to show evidence of a negative test for the virus...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Face masks on flights: TSA extends mask requirements on planes, trains, buses and in airports through at least March 18

Transportation Security Administration has extended its face mask requirement through at least March 18. “Following the President’s order and announcement regarding efforts to combat the Omicron variant, TSA, in conjunction with the CDC, will extend the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through March 18, 2022,” TSA said in a statement.
TRAVEL
CBS Philly

Delta Variant Currently ‘Causing Much More Harm’ As Omicron Arrives In Philadelphia Area, Penn Medicine Doctor Warns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 cases are surging again nationwide, mostly from the delta variant, but officials are closely watching omicron, which is here and likely to spread fast. The U.S. on Monday imposed testing requirements for international travelers, all in an effort to slow the rise in COVID cases. Health officials are busy tracking COVID-19 to determine which variants are spreading and where, but most agree, it won’t be long before the newest variant omicron infects many more people. They’re still unsure how much risk it poses. The omicron variant is now confirmed in at least 17 states, including the first local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston, MA
