Kelly Silliman and Molly Merrett: Calls on Gazette to seek out stories of Indigenous people

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are writing on behalf of the Western Mass Chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice (WMSURJ) to express our disappointment in the absence of Indigenous voices and issues in the Thanksgiving issue of the Gazette. The last Thursday in November is a Day of Mourning for many Indigenous...

dailybruin.com

Op-ed: Untold stories of urban Indigenous women need to be heard

The experiences of urban Indigenous communities remain understudied and misunderstood. I want to tell the story about the importance of Indigenous women in postwar Detroit, Michigan. In the spring of 1940, my Nokomis, or great-grandmother, Keadnoquay, or Esther Shawboose, traveled to Detroit from the Saginaw Chippewa Reservation at the age of sixteen. Detroit was right on the precipice of becoming the arsenal of democracy because of its contribution to the United States’ World War II efforts. I’m sure she was terrified. Imagine coming to a large city without family as a teenage girl and trying to survive.
SOCIETY
KRDO News Channel 13

Indigenous people in Colorado ask for reflection on history during Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As many sit down with loved ones to eat turkey and celebrate everything they're grateful for this year, many Indigenous people in Colorado and across the country see Thanksgiving as a day of mourning. Raven Payment, a member of the Pikes Peak Indigenous Women's Alliance, spoke with KRDO on Thanksgiving The post Indigenous people in Colorado ask for reflection on history during Thanksgiving appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
sheltonherald.com

5 notable Indigenous figures from CT and their stories

November is Indigenous People's Month in the U.S., and it's a time to reflect on the history of Indigenous communities across North America. Connecticut has five tribal nations with unique traditions and stories whose people have changed the history of the state and fought for recognition of their tribes and histories.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Temple News

Indigenous students share stories of cultural connection

When Davi Ulloa-Estrada learned about the colonization of Africa while taking Africology classes at Temple University last year, the things he discovered pushed him to start exploring his Indigenous identity. “It is important now more than ever to really connect with that Indigenous ancestry and also be like, ‘Wait, no,...
EDUCATION
NPR

Loretta J. Ross: What if we called people in, rather than calling them out?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Changing Our Minds. How can we have more productive conversations with people we vehemently disagree with? Civil rights activist Loretta J. Ross gives us the tools to call people in — instead of calling them out. About Loretta J. Ross. Loretta J....
NFL
Mother Jones

Dear White People: Here’s How to Honor Native Americans

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. November is my annual season of ambivalence. Although I love autumn, its poignant air of loss and the promise of renewal, it has the bittersweet distinction of also being Native American history month.
SOCIETY
downtowndevil.com

The Tonatierra Center: a cultural embassy of Indigenous peoples

For 24 years there’s been a downtown refuge where Indigenous peoples can seek help and learn more about their cultures. The Tonatierra Center also known as Tonatierra Nahuacalli at 802 N. 7th St. describes itself as a cultural embassy of Indigenous peoples. The Center, which is owned and operated by...
PHOENIX, AZ
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Opinion: Seek Indigenous perspectives beyond Native American Heritage Month

For nearly three decades, November has been recognized as Native American Heritage Month — a national time for observance, and celebration of the rich and diverse cultures, histories, and contributions of the original peoples. The month of recognition draws its roots to a number of historical figures and Indigenous communities...
EDUCATION
Axios

LatCrits: How Latinos shaped Critical Race Theory

Critical race theory is an academic framework that examines systemic racism in the U.S. legal system. Richard Delgado, the son of a Mexican immigrant, helped develop the framework five decades ago. Why it matters: CRT is under attack by some conservatives who falsely claim the graduate school-level concepts are being...
SOCIETY
inquirer.com

Racist U.S. history curriculums omit important stories of America’s First People | Opinion

At the time of Columbus, anywhere from seven million to 15 million Indigenous people were living in the continental U.S. Over the following centuries, one million to four million or more were exterminated through war or diseases or forcibly assimilated into the dominant white culture. Along the way, the U.S. violated more than 500 treaties and stole 1.5 billion acres of Indigenous land.
SOCIETY
Upworthy

Thanksgiving is a 'day of mourning' to Indigenous people

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of genocide and violence against Native Americans that some readers may find distressing. There definitely was no mashed potatoes or pie at the first Thanksgiving, but still remains a core tenet of the holiday now. Much like the pie and mashed potatoes, the celebration of peace and prosperity shared by Native Americans and Pilgrims is, if not a myth, at least a half-truth. There are two sides to every story. The ones the English settlers have passed down over the years is that they landed in 1621 and met with the Wampanoag tribe, leading to three days of feasting and thanksgiving in 1621. The other side doesn't remember the story that way, but it's that version that's become mainstream and become synonymous with the holiday in America today. Native Hope, a group that aims to address the injustice done to Native Americans, says English settlers robbed Wampanoag graves and stole food from them in order to survive during their first years on this new continent, before eventually unleashing violence and carrying out genocide.
SOCIETY
WEKU

Hit hard by COVID, Native Americans come together to protect families and elders

The past year and a half have been stressful on many fronts for Chris Aragon, a caregiver for his older brother who has cerebral palsy. "The left side of his body is atrophied and smaller than his right side, and he has trouble getting around. He's kind of like a big teenager," says Aragon, 60, who is part Apache and lives with his brother on the Fort Berthold Reservation of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, in North Dakota.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rocky Mountain Collegian

A brief history of Indigenous peoples in Northern Colorado

Fort Collins and Northern Colorado originally belonged to Indigenous people prior to the arrival of European settlers, who came and stole the land. David Atekpatzin Young, a member of the Apache tribe, shared his knowledge of the Indigenous history in Colorado with The Collegian. “Sometimes people think, ‘Oh, well, that’s...
COLORADO STATE
mediaite.com

MSNBC Guest Feasts On Thanksgiving, Laments About ‘Genocide and Violence’ Against Native and Black Americans

An MSNBC guest over the weekend railed against the meaning of Thanksgiving and lamented that it is about “genocide and violence” against Native Americans and Blacks. On The Cross Connection on Saturday, writer Gyasi Ross presented the show’s “guest essay” where he said that “the mythology of Thanksgiving closely mirrors the mythology of America. That mythology is that image that White Americans love to see of themselves.”
SOCIETY
flaglerlive.com

Liberals Must See Past the No-Exit Calvinism of Critical Race Theory

Critical race theory is now a Jekyll and Hyde phenomenon, an academic exercise with a split personality: There’s the way the theory has applied academically and provocatively for three decades, but hardly controversially beyond the academy. Then there’s the way it’s been cooked up politically over the past couple of years, somehow and hysterically turning CRT into a threat to the American way of life.
SOCIETY

