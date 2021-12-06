ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone - The Pacific Launch Trailer

By Erick Tay
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone's...

www.gamespot.com

PCGamesN

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Secrets of the Pacific event suspended due to crashes

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Secrets of the Pacific event, part of a crossover with Call of Duty: Warzone meant to gear players up for the launch of the new Caldera battle royale map in Warzone and the start of the new season one, has been put on pause while the developers identify the source of widespread crashes in the FPS game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone Secrets Of The Pacific Event Disabled Temporarily Due To Crashes

Call of Duty: Vanguard will get Warzone integration with the new Caldera map on December 8, but Raven Software has a few limited-time events to give players a chance to bid farewell to Verdansk. Following the ongoing Operation: Flashback event, Secrets of the Pacific is also live, bringing in-game challenges for both Vanguard and Warzone. [Update: Due to widespread crashes, Secrets of the Pacific has been temporarily disabled. There's no word on when it will return.]
VIDEO GAMES
#Warzone#Pacific
ComicBook

New Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Map Is A Lot Smaller Than Players Thought

The new Call of Duty: Warzone map coming to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game is a lot smaller than COD players thought it was going to be based on previous leaks, rumors, and even official teases. How big exactly the new Warzone map is, we don't know, but we do have an image of it, and it doesn't look very big and is noticeably smaller than previous and official teases suggested. And as you may remember, leaks once claimed it would be bigger than Verdansk, but it looks like either this leak was inaccurate or, more probably, it was reduced in size over time due to development and resource issues.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Vanguard Crashing Problems Being Investigated by Sledgehammer Games

Over the course of the past day, Call of Duty: Vanguard has been experiencing a number of random crashes for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Numerous fans have since taken to social media to ask developer Sledgehammer Games to look into the problem. And while the studio behind the latest Call of Duty installment hasn't learned what this error is being caused by just yet, those working at the company are starting to investigate the issue.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Raven Software Drops Full Details for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific’s New Map

Raven Software has finally lifted the curtain on Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific’s new map, Caldera. Starting December 8, owners of Call of Duty: Vanguard can finally drop into Caldera (everyone can hop in starting December 9). After nearly two years, Warzone is finally saying goodbye to Verdansk and ushering in a new experience. Caldera takes players to the Pacific where you’ll encounter lush jungles, World War II military installations, urban environments, plenty of water, and whole new ways to lead your squad to victory.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Flipped Overview Trailer

Due to a particularly cold winter, the first thing you’ll notice about the Island is that the western half’s a wintry biome. Perhaps stop by the suburban Greasy Grove, the industrial Logjam Lumberyard, and other locales. Like warmer weather? To the east are the tropics, with coastal keys, palm trees, and weathered sights to see. Although The Seven have outposts all throughout the Island, the tropics are home to their home, the “Sanctuary.” This compound is right next to the coast, where you can get a clear view of the colossal rock statue of The Foundation. And speaking of colossal, the towering, web-covered Daily Bugle building is also in the area. Like even warmer weather? In the south you can find the desert (some of it decorated in snow), but this desert isn’t barren on interesting places. Go off-road racing at Chonker’s Speedway, revel in cozy living at Condo Canyon, and something that will wet even the driest eyes, “come on down” to the returning Butter Barn. A fresh slate of weapons awaits you on the Island. Here’s a rundown of what’s new! Ranger Assault Rifle Made for distance!
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Here’s When To Expect the Ricochet Anti-cheat System in Call of Duty: Warzone

December is turning out to be quite a busy month for Call of Duty: Warzone players, with a substantial update on its way along with a new map to enjoy fighting each other in. However, that is not all that is coming to the battle royale. Earlier in October, Activision unveiled the Ricochet Anti-Cheat system, and now, we have a clearer idea of when this will be fully rolled out in Call of Duty: Warzone.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Will Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific still be a part of the Modern Warfare launcher?

Since the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, it has been an oddity to most of the shooter’s community that Warzone still needed to be launched from Modern Warfare — rather than being in its own application. This has been a major cause for concern, as those who mainly play Warzone have needed to download Modern Warfare assets to access the battle royale. But, with Warzone Pacific switching over to Vanguard’s engine, it begs the question, if the game will finally be a standalone download.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Vanguard Zombies players trash ‘dumpster fire’ Season 1 update

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies players are slamming the Season 1 update roadmap as a ‘dumpster fire’ for not including the one thing people have wanted the most. Players are getting new weapons, covenant upgrades, a map area, and more but this isn’t what fans wanted. With no information on...
VIDEO GAMES

