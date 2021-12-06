You Can Now Drive Porsche’s New 1,274 HP Vision Gran Turismo Concept From Your Couch

Porsche ’s next concept is unlikely to ever go into production, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get a chance to drive it.

The German marque unveiled its new Vision Gran Turismo concept on Sunday evening. The all-electric supercar will be available to drive in next year’s Gran Turismo 7 , and is the first vehicle the automaker has designed specifically for a computer game.

Since 2013, Polyphony Digital, the studio behind the Gran Turismo franchise, has partnered with some of the world’s most respected automakers to design virtual prototypes that are playable in its games. Although brands like Lamborghini , Bugatti and Jaguar have all participated in the program, Porsche had been a notable hold out—until now.

Unlike some past Vision Gran Turismo concepts we’ve seen, Porsche’s entry isn’t based on any of its current models. The new prototype has a wide track and a profile similar to that of a mid-engine sports car—like the 718 Cayman —despite not being powered by an internal combustion mill. Massive fenders, a front splitter with active elements and a massive rear diffuser are all part of an aerodynamic package designed to make the car slice through the air with ease. And while the body may be completely original, it does still feature some elements—rectangular LED headlamps and rear light strip—that have become increasingly common on the brand’s models.

The Vision Gran Turismo is explicitly be a race car, but it sure looks like one from the inside its clamshell-like glass canopy. Carbon fiber and titanium abound throughout the spartan setup. Our favorite bit is the holographic gauge cluster tucked in behind the vehicle’s squared-off motorsport steering wheel. While the car may only ever exist in computer-generated form, Porsche did say it only used vegan materials for the cabin.

The Vision Gran Turismo should win you some races as well. The concept features an all-electric drivetrain connected to a 87 kWh battery pack. The setup sends power to all four wheels and will be able to generate an impressive 1,274 hp. Thanks to all that oomph, the car can rocket from 0 to 62 mph in 2.1 seconds, 0 to 124 mph in 5.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 217 mph. It’ll also get 310 miles on a single charge, according to the automaker.

Unfortunately, it looks like the automaker’s latest concept will never see life outside of Gran Turismo 7 , which will launch on March 4, 2022, for the Playstation 4 and 5 (and is available to pre-order now ). Still, this is likely the only time you’ll get to drive a Porsche concept for $70. Just think about how much you’ll save on maintenance.

