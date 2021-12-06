ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artificial Intelligence in Stadium Market is Going to Boom with Byrom Plc, Centurylink, Cisco Systems

The ' Artificial Intelligence in Stadium market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Artificial Intelligence in Stadium derived key...

industryglobalnews24.com

Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market 2021 - Know the Analysis and Trends

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing the legal industry. The technology can significantly reduce expenses and time while enhancing accuracy. AI technology assists legal professionals in performing narrowly defined tasks such as legal research and document evaluation amongst other routine activities. The use of AI in areas such as contract administration and review enables experienced legal practitioners to move their focus from routine tasks to other value-added tasks such as strategy development and navigating complex legal problems. AI is used by a variety of corporate law firms and legal departments to standardize and review documents. Furthermore, the majority of firms in the United States, China, Germany, and Korea are investing in legal technology services. For instance, in August 2021, QVentures announced their latest fund investment in Semeris, a legal AI startup that develops contract analysis products for the financial sector. Semeris, which was created to assist financial services companies in reviewing, analyzing, and summarizing legal documentation, aims to provide "superhuman powers" to anyone who interacts with complex legal documents. AI tools assist legal support to professionals in carrying out their due diligence more effectively and efficiently, while also improving accuracy. In a legal context, artificial intelligence (AI) is defined as technologies that appear intelligent but perform specific functions.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | IBM, Google, Amazon

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Cloud File Security Software Market to See Booming Growth | Cisco Systems, ManagedMethods, Trend Micro

Cloud file security software is the automation used in securing the data in the cloud-based application, tools like these are integrated with the cloud-based platforms to store and share the files or documents. The software provides data security enforcing the policies associated with cloud access control and storage preventing the access of unauthorized parties.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

3D Printing in Education Market is Going to Boom with 3D Systems, EnvisionTEC, ExOne

The ' 3D Printing in Education market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; 3D Printing in Education derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in 3D Printing in Education market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Music Notation System Market is Going to Boom with Steinberg, Sibelius Software, StaffPad

The ' Music Notation System market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Music Notation System derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Music Notation System market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Aviation & Maritime Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Set for Explosive Growth | Intel, IBM, Cisco Systems, Microsoft

Global Aviation & Maritime Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Aviation & Maritime Intelligent Transportation Systems Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Computer Science Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Oracle Corporation & Siemens AG.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security Market Innovations, Trends, Technology and Applications Market Report To 2021-2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security market research includes comprehensive information on developing trends, market drivers, development opportunities, and market fetters that may affect the industry's market atmosphere. It includes a product, application, and competition examination, as well as a detailed examination of the market sections. With planned examination, micro and macro market trends and situations, pricing examination, and a rounded assessment of market situations in the forecast term, the research report keeps a close eye on major rivals. It's thorough research that focuses on important and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographic examination. The report also includes the forecast for the year 2021-2027. Market trends, market analysis and in-depth data is provided in the report.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Smart Solar Market to hit USD 41.56 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.8%

The global smart solar market size is projected expand at 15.8?GR from 2020 to 2027. It can reach a value of USD 41.56 billion by 2027. MRFR's report on the smart solar market comprises growth drivers, challenges, and trends on the industry for the forecast period (2020-2027). The COVID-19 pandemic and its implications are explored in depth in the market.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Diesel Generator Market to hit USD 30.81 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.70%

The diesel genset market is witnessing a continual rise. The market growth attributes to the growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply. Besides, the increasing demand for energy and frequent power outages create substantial market demand. Moreover, frequent outages caused by natural calamities that can interrupt operations in industries, emergency services, homes, and commercial establishments, further escalate market growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Intellectual Property Rights And Royalty Management Market is Going to Boom | Vistex, Anaqua, Lecorpio, Ingenta

Intellectual property rights and royalty management offers content corporations with tools needed by the organization to spot their patents, trade secrets, worker ability and valuable assets. The Firm instructs the massive and little enterprises concerning the informatics rights and royalties enabling them to rearrange for license fees, within the style of royalty and aids in profit share arrangements.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Small Wind Power Market Size to exceed USD 14.5 Billion by 2027

The realization of the advantages of clean and secure energy is estimated to transform the small wind power market size in 2020. The renewable energy reports are formed by Market Research Future, which presents market options for progress. An income base of USD 1,338.1 million is predicted to be accomplished at a CAGR of 14.38% by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Flow Battery Market to grow at a CAGR of 30.68% during the forecast period

The global flow battery market size will grow at a whopping 30.68?GR between 2018- 2023, states the recent Market Research Future's flow battery market forecast. A flow battery, simply put, is a form of a rechargeable battery or electrochemical cell. This is an electrical storage device that is connected between a conventional battery and a fuel cell. It offers two chemical components that are easily dissolved in liquids and contain two electrolyte solutions in two tanks that are connected with two independent loops.
BUSINESS

